'New Normal Relies On Technology', Says PM Modi In Interaction With IBM CEO Arvind Krishna

In a video conference on July 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with IBM CEO Shri Arvind Krishna where he discussed that it was a great time to invest in India and expressed his support for the tech sector. PM Modi congratulated Shri Arvind Krishna for becoming the global head of IBM this year. Further, he spoke about the importance of technology during the COVID-19 pandemic as more employers resort to working from home. PM Modi mentioned a strong connection of IBM with India and it’s widescale presence in the country.

In the video conference, the IBM CEO expressed confidence in PM Modi’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat as he briefed about the huge investment plans of IBM in India. PM Modi, meanwhile, ensured that India was providing infrastructure, connectivity, and regulatory environment to shift to the new normal that relies on technology. He also discussed the challenges that came with the recent decision of IBM to make 75 percent of its employees to work from home. Further, in the meeting, PM Modi stressed on FDI inflows and India’s vision of self-reliance and global efficiency.

Acknowledging the role of IBM in associating with the CBSE to launch AI curriculum in over 200 schools across India, PM Modi said that the government was striving to introduce AI and machine learning at early stages in the education sector to develop technological fervour among young talents. IBM CEO agreed, stating that technology and data should be in the category of basic skills like algebra and should be taught in schools early on.

Had an extensive interaction with CEO of @IBM, Mr. @ArvindKrishna. We discussed several subjects relating to technology, data security, emerging trends in healthcare and education. https://t.co/w9or8NWWbD pic.twitter.com/fCqFbmrzJx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 20, 2020

AI-based tools in the healthcare sector

Speaking about the country’s vision of healthcare systems, PM Modi told his counterpart that in the last 6 years, he explored possibilities of creating India specific AI-based tools specifically in the healthcare sector. He further enhanced the development of technologically advanced models for disease prediction and analysis. PM Modi said that the best healthcare facilities were made within reach of people with the government’s efforts. The duo also talked about data security, cyber-attacks, concerns around privacy, and health benefits of Yoga among many other areas with a scope of development.

