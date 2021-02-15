PM Modi Invites Nation To Share Stories On Art & Culture For Feb 28 'Mann Ki Baat' Episode

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday has invited every countryman to share their inspiring stories in the field of art, culture and tourism for his next episode of his radio programme "Mann Ki Baat". Even in the last month's episode, topics related to art, culture and tourism were highlighted. The programme which is held on the last Sunday of every month will take place on February 28 this time.

Through inspiring examples, January’s #MannKiBaat highlighted diverse topics ranging from art, culture, tourism and agri innovation.



Would love to hear more such motivating anecdotes for the programme in February, which will take place on the 28th. https://t.co/p0Xen3YXuC pic.twitter.com/dSlNqAf9Ut — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 15, 2021

"PM Narendra Modi looks forward to sharing his thoughts on themes and issues that matter to you. The Prime Minister invites you to share your ideas on topics he should address on the 74th Episode of Mann Ki Baat," the Government of India said in a statement.

The statement added, "Send us your suggestions on the themes or issues you want the Prime Minister to speak about in the upcoming Mann Ki Baat episode. Share your views in this Open Forum or alternatively you can also dial the toll-free number 1800-11-7800 and record your message for the Prime Minister in either Hindi or English."

READ | PM Modi In Chennai For Project Launch Spree Before TN Polls; Will Head To Kerala After

READ | PM Modi Spots India-England Test Match From Chennai's Skies; Shares 'interesting' Picture

January's 'Mann Ki Baat'

While addressing his Mann Ki Baat programme on January 31, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken about the violence that broke out on Republic Day in Delhi, Union Budget 2021, India's COVID-19 vaccination drive, President Kovind's addresses at the joint session in Parliament, and road safety. While stating that the first month of the year 2021 passed by swiftly, the Prime Minister highlighted the major events that took place in the month including approval of two Coronavirus vaccines, beginning of the world's largest nationwide inoculation drive, celebration of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary, 72nd Republic Day celebrations, and tractor rally violence on January 26.

READ | Kerala: PM Modi Inaugurates Development & Tourism Projects, Hails Indian Diaspora In Gulf

READ | PM Modi To Visit Kerala And Tamil Nadu On February 14 As Countdown To Elections Winds Down

(With Agency Inputs)