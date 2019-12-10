PM Modi Lauds Amit Shah After Lok Sabha Passes Citizenship Amendment Bill

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his delight over the passing of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha and lauded Home Minister Amit Shah's efforts in the same. PM Modi tweeted early Tuesday morning soon after the lower house of Parliament gave its nod to the bill. The Lok Sabha passed the bill with 311 votes in favour while 80 MPs voted against it. The bill will now proceed to Rajya Sabha where numerically, it'll be hard for the NDA to muster votes.

I would like to specially applaud Home Minister @AmitShah Ji for lucidly explaining all aspects of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019. He also gave elaborate answers to the various points raised by respective MPs during the discussion in the Lok Sabha. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 9, 2019

Delighted that the Lok Sabha has passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 after a rich and extensive debate. I thank the various MPs and parties that supported the Bill. This Bill is in line with India’s centuries old ethos of assimilation and belief in humanitarian values. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 9, 2019

Results of polling over CAB in Lok Sabha:

What is CAB?

The contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) was tabled and debated in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The CAB seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Through this bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014. However, there is a swirling political controversy around the bill, with the Opposition calling it discriminatory and those for it dismissing the claims as 'fearmongering'. The debate also assumes another dimension in the north-east, which has witnessed significant polemics over the NRC over the last year.

