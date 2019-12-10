The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

PM Modi Lauds Amit Shah After Lok Sabha Passes Citizenship Amendment Bill

General News

PM Narendra Modi expressed his delight over the passing of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha and lauded Home Minister Amit Shah's efforts in the same.

Written By Shubhayan Bhattacharya | Mumbai | Updated On:
PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his delight over the passing of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha and lauded Home Minister Amit Shah's efforts in the same. PM Modi tweeted early Tuesday morning soon after the lower house of Parliament gave its nod to the bill. The Lok Sabha passed the bill with 311 votes in favour while 80 MPs voted against it. The bill will now proceed to Rajya Sabha where numerically, it'll be hard for the NDA to muster votes.

READ | Kanhaiya Kumar Takes On NDA Govt Over CAB, NRC And Unemployment Issues

READ | Manoj Tiwari Talks About CAB Being Approved For Tabling At The Lok Sabha

Results of polling over CAB in Lok Sabha:

READ | Here's How Asaduddin Owaisi Justified His Act Of Tearing The CAB Bill In Lok Sabha

What is CAB?

The contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) was tabled and debated in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The CAB seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Through this bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014. However, there is a swirling political controversy around the bill, with the Opposition calling it discriminatory and those for it dismissing the claims as 'fearmongering'. The debate also assumes another dimension in the north-east, which has witnessed significant polemics over the NRC over the last year.

READ | CAB Decoded: What's The Furore Over The Citizenship Amendment Bill About?

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG