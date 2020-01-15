PM Modi Meets Iran Foreign Minister Javad Zarif On Sidelines Of Raisina Dialogue 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Wednesday, January 15, on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue 2020. Zarif arrived in India on Wednesday morning for a three-day visit. Reports stated that Iran's PM met National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval earlier in the day.

His visit comes at a time when there are heavy tensions between the US and Iran.

Zarif addresses at conclave

Addressing the Raisina Dialogue 2020, the Iranian Prime Minister targeted the US over the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani earlier this month. He said, "The US looks at things from their perspective, not from the perspective of this region. The killing of Qassem Soleimani shows ignorance and arrogance. 430 Indian cities saw protests against the killing of Soleimani."

According to him, US President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and the Islamic State (ISIS) are "celebrating" the death of the Chief of Quds Force. On the other hand, India and UK have urged Iran for de-escalation.

Tensions between Iran and the US

The tensions between Iran and the US escalated after the US on January 3, hit Baghdad International Airport, following which deputy commander of Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and Iran's Quds forces chief Qassem Soleimani were killed.

After the killing, Iran threatened the US of "harsh retaliation." Soon, two airstrikes were reported near the US Embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone. After the second attack at the Green Zone, Donald Trump threatened to strike 52 Iranian sites in the Islamic Republic if any Americans were harmed.

Earlier on Monday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani hit back at Trump and reminded him of the Iran Air flight 655 incident where 290 passengers lost their lives. However, soon on Wednesday, the Al-Assad and Ebril airbases in Iraq that house the US and coalition forces were hit by multiple rockets.

