PM Modi Shares Vibrant Pictures Of 'Uttarayan' Celebrations At Statue Of Unity

General News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took to Twitter and shared vibrant pictures of the kite festival taking place at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat.

Written By Varsha Chavan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Uttarayan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took to Twitter and shared vibrant pictures of the kite festival taking place at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat. PM Modi had earlier also greeted the people on the festival of Uttarayan, saying the atmosphere all around is full of happiness. Uttarayan is one of the biggest festivals celebrated in India. This festival is usually associated with kites and sweets. Majorly celebrated in the state of Gujarat, people fly kites during the festival.

In a message, he said the skies of Gujarat are full of colourful kites and there is an atmosphere of happiness all around. "Best wishes on Uttarayan. Enjoy the festival with family and friends," he tweeted.

Netizens reacting to PM Modi's tweet put out videos of the Uttarayan festival. 

About Uttarayan

Uttarayan is a Sanskrit term, and an amalgamation of two words, ‘Uttara’ and ‘aayana’, which means ‘North’ and ‘movement’ respectively. Uttarayan, thus, marks the northward movement of the Earth on the celestial sphere. Uttarayan, in the layman’s term, means the time when the Sun begins to move in the north direction, marking the advent of the Summer solstice. It is widely associated with the beginning of a new year in the Hindu calendar, and the first Hindu sacred festival of Makar Sankranti falls in this phase of the sun. Indians celebrate the beginning of summer solstice in various ways throughout the country. 

(image credits: PM Modi twitter)

Published:
COMMENT
JANHVI KAPOOR'S IDEA OF 'SPA DAY'