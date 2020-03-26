Coronavirus: PM Modi, Putin Discuss Global Economy In The Wake Of COVID-19 Pandemic

Amid the rising fear of coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 25 and discussed several key issues including those pertaining to health, medicine, humanitarian matters and global economy.

Read: CPI Calls PM Modi's COVID-19 Emergency Finance Package As 'meagre'

Stressed on International Cooperation

According to a PIB press release, the two leaders agreed on further consultation and cooperation towards addressing all challenges faced in the wake of this major global crisis, including those pertaining to health, medicine, scientific research, humanitarian matters and impact on the global economy.

The two leaders stressed on the significance of international cooperation for a united fight against the COVID-19 pandemic as per the framework of G20.

Read: 'Take Pledge To Take Care Of 9 Poor Families During 21-day Coronavirus Lockdown': PM Modi

PM Modi also appreciated the cooperation of Russian authorities in ensuring the well-being of Indian students in Russia, hoping that they would continue their kind support. In reply, the Russian president assured all help in this regard.

The prime minister also said that India would continue to facilitate efforts for ensuring the well-being and organised return of Russian nationals, as and when required.

During the conversation, PM Modi further conveyed his good wishes for the early recovery of all those suffering from the disease in Russia and expressed hope that Russia's efforts, led by President Putin, to fight the disease would be successful.

(Image Credits: ANI)

Read: UN In India Welcomes PM Modi's 21-day Nationwide Lockdown To Fight Coronavirus Outbreak

Read: Watch: PM Modi Highlights Unique Role Played By Children During Ongoing COVID-19 Crisis