PM Modi Recalls 1998 Pokhran Tests On The Occasion Of National Technology Day

PM Modi on Monday tweeted on the occasion of National Technology Day paying ode to India's successful nuclear testing mission 'Pokhran' in 1998 calling it a 'landmark moment in India's history.' PM Modi said that this day was not only important to remember the achievement of scientists but also highlighted what a difference a strong leadership could make. As the world grapples with the COVID pandemic, PM Modi saluted all those on the forefront of research across the globe, using technology to find solutions to beat the contagion.

On National Technology Day, our nation salutes all those who are leveraging technology to bring a positive difference in the lives of others. We remember the exceptional achievement of our scientists on this day in 1998. It was a landmark moment in India’s history. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 11, 2020

The tests in Pokhran in 1998 also showed the difference a strong political leadership can make.



Here is what I had said about Pokhran, India’s scientists and Atal Ji’s remarkable leadership during one of the #MannKiBaat programmes. pic.twitter.com/UuJR1tLtrL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 11, 2020

Today, technology is helping many in the efforts to make the world free from COVID-19. I salute all those at the forefront of research and innovation on ways to defeat Coronavirus. May we keep harnessing technology in order to create a healthier and better planet. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 11, 2020

National Technology Day

India conducted Pokhran-II tests, a series of five nuclear explosions, in May 1998 at the Indian Army's Pokhran Test Range in Rajasthan. This was the second test which was conducted after Pokhran 1 codenamed Operation Smiling Buddha, in May 1974. National Technology Day is observed every year on May 11 as a reminder of the anniversary of Pokhran-II tests conducted under the late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Bajpayee.

