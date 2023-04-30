PM Modi Recalls Social Movements Germinated From Mann Ki Baat, Thanks Citizens

PM Modi in his 100th episode of the Mann Ki Baat began the address stating people from all walks of life have joined the programme, which has helped him to connect with them. The programme has also resulted in the formation of multiple social movements.

“Mann Ki Baat is actually the Mann Ki Baat of millions of Indians. On October 3, 2014, the day of Vijaya Dashmi, we had together started the Journey of Mann Ki Baat, which has become a unique festival of the goodness, the positivity of the people of India, a festival that comes every month and the one which all of us look forward to. In this we celebrate positivity, we celebrate people’s participation through it. Many a time it is difficult to believe that Mann Ki Baat has traversed so many years. Every time there was sharing of new success stories of citizens. People from all corners of the country, people of all ages have associated themselves with Mann Ki Baat,” said PM Modi beginning his speech in the century episode.

Community movements inspired by PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat

He also shared the various community efforts that took shape after getting influenced by the address of PM Modi during the radio programme. “People from every corner of the country and all age groups joined 'Mann Ki Baat'. Whether it is about Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, or the Swachh Bharat movement, love for Khadi or nature, whether it is the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav or Amrit Sarovar, any subject with which 'Mann Ki Baat' got associated, turned into a mass movement, and you people have made it so,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Institute for Competitiveness (IFC), Axis My India, and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation jointly did a study on the Mann Ki Baat programme. Amit Kapoor, Chairman of the Institute for Competitiveness, said: "It made a huge sense for us to understand the impact it creates, we found unique things as we went along. We saw behavioral change in people with the kind of conversations that PM Modi had with them. About 100 million people heard these conversations. These conversations discussed topics that mattered to citizens."

