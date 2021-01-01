PM Modi recites 'Abhi toh suraj uga hain' poem, pays emotional tribute to national heroes

Apart from election slogans that have become iconic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also known to pen down his thoughts in the form of poems. Some of them like Saugandh Mujhe Is Mitti Ki had even been converted into a full-fledged song in a biopic on him, while his thoughts during his beach visit in Mamallapuram had also gone viral. In the latest, the leader paid a tribute to the heroes of the country, who made the nation proud in various ways, as he marked the start of the new year.

READ: 2021 New Year Wishes: From Modi To Joe Biden, COVID Main Theme Of World Leaders' Message

PM Modi’s poem Abhi Toh Suraj Uga

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the achievements in space technology and the work of defence forces, doctors and healthcare workers and farmers in his poem, Abhi Toh Suraj Uga (The sun has just risen.) Apart from his recitation of the verses, the video shared by MyGovIndia on Twitter featured visuals of the launch of missiles, doctors risking their lives during COVID-19, the defence forces, police officers protecting the country and farmers working hard in the fields.

Let's start our first day of the new year with a mesmerizing and motivating poem 'Abhi toh Suraj Uga hai', written by our beloved PM @narendramodi. @PIB_India @MIB_India @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/9ajaqAX76w — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) January 1, 2021

The PM recited:

"Aasman me sir uthakar, (raising your head to the skies) ghane badalon ko cheerkar, (piercing through the clouds) roshni ka sankalp le (with commitment of ligjht), abhi toh suraj uga hai, (The sun has just risen.) dhrud nishchay ke sath chalkar (with strong determination), har mushkil to par kar (beating every obstacle), ghor andhere ko mitane (to beat the darkness), abhi toh suraj uga hai, (The sun has just risen) vishwas ki lau jalakar (to spark a flame of faith), vikas ka deepak lekar (by lighting a lamp of progress), sapno ko saaakar karne (to fulfill dreams), abhi toj suraj uga,(The sun has just risen), na apna na paraya (no one own or alienated), na mera na tera (neither mine nor yours), sabka tej bankar (being the light for everyone), abhi toh suraj uga hai, (the sun has just risen.) aag ko samette (gathering fire) prakash ko bikherta (speading) , chalta aur chalata (walking and conducting), abhi toh suraj uga hai (The sun has just risen.)

READ: Health & Wellness Front-&-center In PM Modi's New Year 2021 Wish; Leaders Greet Citizens

Prime Minister wishes nation on New Year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished citizens good health, joy and prosperity while hoping the 'spirit of hope and wellness' prevailed in the New Year. The leader kicked off the day by laying the foundation stones of Light House Projects and distributing PMAY (Urban) and ASHA-India awards.

Wishing you a happy 2021!



May this year bring good health, joy and prosperity.



May the spirit of hope and wellness prevail. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2021

READ: Commitment To PM Modi, To Send 'TDK, RG, PC' To Jail & More: Swamy's Resolutions For 2021

READ: DMK Asks PM Modi To Urge Sri Lanka To Not Scrap Provincial Councils