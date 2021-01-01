Health & Wellness Front-&-center In PM Modi's New Year 2021 Wish; Leaders Greet Citizens

On the occasion of the new year beginning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the nation and wished for the citizens' good health and prosperity. On Thursday, PM Modi said that 2020 was the year of negativity and concerns whereas 2021 will be the year of solutions. On Friday he also expressed his gratitude towards Corona warriors' contribution during the pandemic.

Wishing you a happy 2021!



May this year bring good health, joy and prosperity.



May the spirit of hope and wellness prevail. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind extended his wishes and hoped that this year will provide an opportunity for people to make a fresh beginning. He also talked about how COVID-19 united us.

Happy New Year everyone!



New Year provides an opportunity to make a fresh beginning and resolve for individual and collective development.



Challenges arising out of COVID-19 situation strengthen our determination to move forward unitedly. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 1, 2021

READ | PM Modi To Visit Poll-bound West Bengal On Netaji Bose's Birth Anniversary: Sources

The President in his tweets also urged people to continue working together towards creating an inclusive society with the spirit of love and compassion.

Let us continue to work together for creating an inclusive society filled with the spirit of love and compassion that promotes peace and goodwill.



May all of you remain safe and healthy, and march ahead with renewed energy to achieve the common goal of our nation’s progress. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 1, 2021

READ | Commitment To PM Modi, To Send 'TDK, RG, PC' To Jail & More: Swamy's Resolutions For 2021

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wished a New year and hoped for happiness and prosperity.

आप सभी को नववर्ष की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। यह साल आपके और पूरे परिवार के लिए सुख, समृद्धि, शांति और उत्तम स्वास्थ्य लेकर आए यही मेरी आपको शुभकामना है।



Happy New Year to you and your entire family. May the year 2021 bring happiness, prosperity and good health in everyone’s lives. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 1, 2021

READ | Rahul Gandhi Tweets A Poll On PM Modi From Italy, Asks Why He Is Not Repealing Farm Laws

Political Leaders' New year greetings

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted too on the occasion of the new year and extended his support for farmers and labourers.

As the new year begins, we remember those who we lost and thank all those who protect and sacrifice for us.



My heart is with the farmers and labourers fighting unjust forces with dignity and honour.



Happy new year to all. pic.twitter.com/L0esBsMeqW — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 31, 2020

READ | PM Modi To Launch 'Light House Projects' On January 1; 1000+ Homes Each In Six States

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also wished everyone with a short video clip and said that amidst the COVID-19 epidemic, this time the new year will bring new hopes and new aspirations.

कोरोना महामारी के बीच इस बार नया साल नई उम्मीदों और नई आकांक्षाओं को लेकर आ रहा है। सभी देशवासियों को नए साल की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। pic.twitter.com/vmhJIU9I4N — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 1, 2021

Congress leader Sachin Pilot also extended greetings on the occasion and wished for the nation's progress.

नववर्ष के सुअवसर पर समस्त देश एवं प्रदेशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।

मैं कामना करता हूँ कि नववर्ष 2021 आप सभी के लिए मंगलमय हो एवं आप एक नवीन ऊर्जा एवं दृढ़ संकल्प के साथ लक्ष्य प्राप्ति करते हुए प्रगति पथ पर सदैव अग्रसर रहें। pic.twitter.com/xsp4EDEe3j — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) December 31, 2020

Leaders like Smriti Irani, Nitish Kumar, Chirag Paswan, Sharad Pawar also wished New year to the citizens of India.

2020 has undoubtedly been very challenging, and is likely to go down as a unique year in the history of the world on account of the Coronavirus pandemic which has so far killed more than 1.7 million people. As 2020 comes to an end, people from across the world have expressed how they're looking forward to a new beginning in 2021.