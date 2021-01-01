Last Updated:

Health & Wellness Front-&-center In PM Modi's New Year 2021 Wish; Leaders Greet Citizens

President Kovind, PM Modi, Delhi CM Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi and many more leaders extended their New year greetings to everyone on Twitter.

Astha Singh
PM Modi

On the occasion of the new year beginning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the nation and wished for the citizens' good health and prosperity. On Thursday, PM Modi said that 2020 was the year of negativity and concerns whereas 2021 will be the year of solutions. On Friday he also expressed his gratitude towards Corona warriors' contribution during the pandemic.

President Ram Nath Kovind extended his wishes and hoped that this year will provide an opportunity for people to make a fresh beginning. He also talked about how COVID-19 united us.

The President in his tweets also urged people to continue working together towards creating an inclusive society with the spirit of love and compassion.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wished a New year and hoped for happiness and prosperity.

Political Leaders' New year greetings

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted too on the occasion of the new year and extended his support for farmers and labourers.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also wished everyone with a short video clip and said that amidst the COVID-19 epidemic, this time the new year will bring new hopes and new aspirations.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot also extended greetings on the occasion and wished for the nation's progress.

Leaders like Smriti Irani, Nitish Kumar, Chirag Paswan, Sharad Pawar also wished New year to the citizens of India.

2020 has undoubtedly been very challenging, and is likely to go down as a unique year in the history of the world on account of the Coronavirus pandemic which has so far killed more than 1.7 million people. As 2020 comes to an end, people from across the world have expressed how they're looking forward to a new beginning in 2021.

