2021 New Year Wishes: From Modi To Joe Biden, COVID Main Theme Of World Leaders' Message

As the world bid adieu to 2020, world leaders have hoped that 2021 be the year of health and happiness even as the threat of Coronavirus still looms. From Prime Minister Modi to US president-elect Joe Biden, from Russian President Vladimir Putin to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, all the leaders have hoped for peace and kindness in the year when COVID-19 vaccine has arrived.

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the nation and wished for the citizens' good health and prosperity. PM Modi said that 2021 will be the year of solutions and had coined - "Dawai bhi Kadai bhi" (Medicine also and caution also), referring to the fact that precautions against Coronavirus are to be taken even as the vaccine has arrived. He has also expressed his gratitude towards Corona warriors' contribution during the pandemic. The Prime Minister also shared his poem on the occasion,

Let's start our first day of the new year with a mesmerizing and motivating poem 'Abhi toh Suraj Uga hai', written by our beloved PM @narendramodi.

Outgoing US President Donald Trump

Calling his administration's accomplishments as "historic victories," President Donald Trump in his New Year's Eve message reflected on his term. Trump said, "By early next year, the vaccine will be available to every American. And shortly thereafter, it will be delivered worldwide, This is one of the most extraordinary scientific, industrial and medical feats in history." He continued, "We’re very proud to be honoured… We have to be remembered for what’s been done. We have to be remembered for what's been done."

As 2020 ends, we remember the loved ones lost & give thanks to our leaders, frontline workers & others who have come together to fight the global pandemic. The resilience of our country is strong. I send my best wishes for a #NewYear full of health & peace. — Melania Trump

US president-elect Joe Biden

Biden, who is all set to take oath on January 20, said, "I’m absolutely, positively confident – we are going to come back and we are going to come back even stronger than before,” while speaking at the Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2021 broadcast. He also shared an image of himself stating that he is ready for 2021.

UK PM Boris Johnson

In his new year message, Boris Johnson said that "we lost too many loved ones before their time" because of the pandemic. But, he said, a "spirit of togetherness" was rediscovered in 2020, in which people "pulled the stops out to keep the country moving in the biggest crisis we have faced for generations".

He said: “This was also the year when we rediscovered a spirit of togetherness, of community – it was a year in which we banged saucepans to celebrate the courage and self-sacrifice of our NHS staff and care home workers, a year in which working people pulled the stops out to keep the country moving in the biggest crisis we have faced for generations – shop workers, transport staff, pharmacists, emergency services, everyone, you name it,” said Johnson.

He added, "We saw a renewed spirit of volunteering as people delivered food to the elderly and vulnerable; and time after time as it became necessary to fight new waves of the virus, we saw people unite in their determination – our determination – to protect the NHS and to save lives, putting their lives – your lives – on hold, buying precious time for medicine to provide the answers; and it has."

Russian President Vladimir Putin

In a record six minutes address - the longest New Year’s message of his entire presidency, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that 2020 has been a difficult year. "It feels like that the past year carried a load of several years," Putin said. "It was hard for each of us, with worries, serious material problems, anxieties and, for some, the loss of dear ones." He praised medical workers and said that he is "convinced that together" Russians will overcome it all.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

According to Turkey's Communications Directorate, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in his New Year message said, "I want every member of my nation to support the fight against the pandemic by following the rules, especially on New Year's Eve. 2020 was a year with many challenges, especially the pandemic and COVID-19 took its place in history as the largest health crisis of the last century. Turkey has overcome the most critical stage of the pandemic." He added, "Today, Turkey looks at its future more confidently than ever and with a sense of hope."

Koronavirüs etkisi altında geçen 2020 yılında, sağlık başta olmak üzere birçok alanda kıymetli projeleri ve hizmetleri milletimizle buluşturduk.



2021 yılında da her zaman olduğu gibi hedeflerimize kararlılıkla yürüyeceğiz, Türkiye için çok çalışacağız.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison

Scott Morrison in his new year message urged Australians to celebrate living “in the most amazing country on earth” and remember “there’s no better place to raise kids anywhere on the planet”."One thing we can always celebrate in Australia is that we live in the most amazing country on Earth and the wonderful Aussie spirit that means that we will always overcome whatever challenges we face."

Happy New Year Australia, because we are one and free! 🇦🇺 — Scott Morrison

German Chancellor Angela Merkel

In her traditional New Year's address, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, said that coronavirus pandemic was and is a once-in-a-century political, social and economic challenge. "I don't think I am exaggerating when I say that never in the past 15 years have we all experienced such a difficult year." "But I feel hope, and in recent days this hope has been reflected in the faces of the first people to be vaccinated: the oldest among us and those who care for them, and the medical staff of intensive care units – not only here in Germany, but throughout Europe and around the world," the chancellor said.

French President Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron in his New Year’s address hoped for a healthy 2021 while acknowledging sacrifices made by French citizens during COVID-19.

En 2021, quoi qu'il arrive, parce que nous nous y sommes préparés, nous saurons aussi relever les défis à venir : transition écologique, lutte pour la République et nos valeurs, pour plus de sécurité, poursuite de notre engagement pour le mérite, lutte contre les inégalités. — Emmanuel Macron

