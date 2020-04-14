PM Modi Replaces His Profile Picture On Twitter With 'gamcha' Image From His Covid Address

Soon after his address to the nation, PM Modi changed the profile picture on his Twitter page. The new picture, which is from PM Modi's address on Tuesday morning, shows his face covered with an Assamese 'gamcha'. PM Modi, while addressing the nation on Tuesday opted for a traditional 'gamcha' to cover his mouth and nose instead of a common surgical mask. He later took it off while addressing the nation. This can be seen as PM's way to propagate the use of homemade masks during the COVID-19 pandemic, which was a part of his 7-point mantra for India to defeat the Coronavirus.

Lockdown extended till May 3

In a major announcement, PM Modi announced that the nationwide lockdown is extended till May 3. A total number of 10,363 cases of novel Coronavirus have been reported in India. So far, 339 people have succumbed to the infection in the country, while 1,035 patients have been cured. There are 8,988 active cases in the country, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

#BREAKING | Till April 20, every state, district & locality will be closely monitored - how lockdown is being implemented & how effective it is against Covid. Those successful in containing hotspots - there essential relaxations may be given: PM Modi https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/tK3LhAJlkH — Republic (@republic) April 14, 2020

PM Modi's 7-point mantra for India to defeat Coronavirus

1. Take care of those in the family who already have a history of health issues, and the elderly

2. Lockdown and social distancing must be strictly followed. Use homemade face masks mandatorily.

3. In order to increase immunity, follow AYUSH ministry's advisory

4. To stop the spread of COVID, download Aarogya Setu mobile app and encourage others to do so as well

5. Try to help the poor as much as possible, especially with food

6. Don't layoff employees during the lockdown period

7. Salute the COVID warriors and help them