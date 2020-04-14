The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

PM Modi Replaces His Profile Picture On Twitter With 'gamcha' Image From His Covid Address

General News

Minutes after his address to the nation, PM Modi has changed the profile picture of his Twitter page. The new picture shows PM Modi with his face covered.

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai | Updated On:
PM modi

Soon after his address to the nation, PM Modi changed the profile picture on his Twitter page. The new picture, which is from PM Modi's address on Tuesday morning, shows his face covered with an Assamese 'gamcha'. PM Modi, while addressing the nation on Tuesday opted for a traditional 'gamcha' to cover his mouth and nose instead of a common surgical mask. He later took it off while addressing the nation. This can be seen as PM's way to propagate the use of homemade masks during the COVID-19 pandemic, which was a part of his 7-point mantra for India to defeat the Coronavirus. 

Read: PM Modi Issues 7-point Mantra For India To Defeat Covid As He Extends Lockdown Till May 3

Read: PM Modi Opts For Traditional 'Gamcha' During Address To The Nation

Lockdown extended till May 3

In a major announcement, PM Modi announced that the nationwide lockdown is extended till May 3. A total number of 10,363 cases of novel Coronavirus have been reported in India. So far, 339 people have succumbed to the infection in the country, while 1,035 patients have been cured. There are 8,988 active cases in the country, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Read: PM Modi Issues Clarion Call For India's Young Scientists To Develop A Coronavirus Vaccine

PM Modi's 7-point mantra for India to defeat Coronavirus

1. Take care of those in the family who already have a history of health issues, and the elderly

2. Lockdown and social distancing must be strictly followed. Use homemade face masks mandatorily.

3. In order to increase immunity, follow AYUSH ministry's advisory

4. To stop the spread of COVID, download Aarogya Setu mobile app and encourage others to do so as well

5. Try to help the poor as much as possible, especially with food

6. Don't layoff employees during the lockdown period

7. Salute the COVID warriors and help them 

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM Modi
PM MODI EXTENDS COVID LOCKDOWN
PM Modi
PM MODI ON RESUMING IMP ACTIVITIES
Lockdown extended: Abhishek Singhvi terms PM Modi's address 'amazing' but points loopholes
SINGHVI ON LOCKDOWN EXTENSION
Delhi
DELHI CM BACKS PM MODI
Joe Biden
BIDEN RALLIES DEMOCRATS
PM Modi
WHY 3RD MAY AND NOT APRIL 30?