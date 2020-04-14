The Debate
PM Modi Opts For Traditional 'Gamcha' During Address To The Nation

General News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation on Tuesday, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic adopted the traditional 'gamcha'.

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation on Tuesday, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic adopted the traditional 'gamcha', which he used to cover his mouth and nose. Modi's 'gamcha' was of white colour with a red placed alongside a black and white pattern. Previously, as well, during his interaction with the Chief Ministers of various states on Saturday, PM Modi had worn a homemade mask as a precautionary measure against Coronavirus. He later took it off while addressing the nation.

PM Modi Extends India's Coronavirus Lockdown Till May 3; Announces Additional Measures

Lockdown extended till May 3

In a major announcement, PM Modi announced that the nationwide lockdown is extended till May 3. A total number of 10,363 cases of novel Coronavirus have been reported in India. So far, 339 people have succumbed to the infection in the country, while 1,035 patients have been cured. There are 8,988 active cases in the country, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: PM Modi Announces Extension Of COVID Lockdown Till May 3

Watch PM Modi's full address here:

PM Modi Extends Coronavirus Lockdown In India Till May 3; Watch His FULL ADDRESS

(With Agency Inputs)

