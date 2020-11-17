PM Modi Talks Tough On Terror At BRICS Summit,affirms 'tackle Problem In Organised Manner'

Speaking at the 12th BRICS Summit on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed that terrorism is the biggest problem in the world in the present situation. In a veiled dig at Pakistan, he observed that all the countries supporting and sponsoring terrorism need to be held accountable. Moreover, he appreciated the fact that BRICS had managed to give a final shape to the counter-terrorism strategy during the Presidency of Russia.

Based on the theme 'Global Stability, Shared Security and Innovative Growth', this virtual Summit shall witness discussion on various issues including intra-BRICS cooperation, key issues in the global context and measures to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Incidentally, this is the second time in a week that the PM and Chinese President Xi Jinping are on the same virtual platform. According to the PM, the BRICS has to play a crucial role in ensuring stability, security and growth.

PM Modi remarked, "Your Excellency, this year's theme is 'Global Stability, Shared Security and Innovative Growth'. It is not only relevant but also visionary. Important geostrategic changes are taking place in the world which impacts stability, security and growth. The BRICS will play a crucial role in all these three sectors."

Weighing in on the menace of terrorism, he added, "Excellency, terrorism is the world's biggest problem today. We have to resolve that the countries supporting and sponsoring terrorism should also be declared guilty and deal with terrorism in an organized manner. We are happy that during Russia's Presidency, BRICS has given the final shape to the counter-terrorism strategy. This is an important achievement. And India will carry this forward further during its Presidency."

Speaking at the BRICS Summit. https://t.co/e2X66cZ5so — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 17, 2020

Pakistan's attempt to infiltrate terrorists foiled

PM Modi's firm resolve against terrorism assumes significance in the wake of the Pakistani Army opening unprovoked fire in the Dawar, Keran, Uri and Naugam sectors targeting the civilian areas on November 13. In response, the Indian Army destroyed a large number of Pakistan Army bunkers, fuel dumps and launch pads across the Line of Control. As per sources, 7-8 Pakistani soldiers were killed while 7-8 others have been injured.

Condemning Pakistan's relentless support to infiltrate terrorists, the Ministry of External Affairs reminded the neighbouring country's diplomat of his country's commitment to not allow its territory to be used for terrorism against India. Meanwhile, the PM celebrated Diwali with the security forces at the strategic Longewala post in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. As per the official data, there were 4707 ceasefire violations by Pakistan from August 2019 to July 2020 in which 24 civilians and 19 security personnel lost their lives.

