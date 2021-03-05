PM Modi Says 'govt Brings Back Reforms To Strengthen Manufacturing Competitiveness'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a webinar on the Production Linked Incentives (PLI) scheme, said that the Government of India has announced several schemes to catalyze the manufacturing efficacy of India in the global market. PM affirmed that the government's vision is to work on the principle -"minimum government, maximum governance". Modi announced that 13 sectors including auto, telecom and pharma to get PLI benefits.

PM Modi promotes domestic manufacturing

PM Modi opined that the policies that have been made by the government should include the perspective of the stakeholder associated with development. Encouraging all stakeholders to play an active role in developing the country, PM Modi said "Union Budget & country's policy-making shouldn't just be restricted to a govt process. Every stakeholder associated with the development of the country should have an effective engagement in it."

Speaking on steps taken to boost trade and industry in this year’s Budget. https://t.co/btKphbcypc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 5, 2021

While emphasising on increasing the manufacturing capacity of the country, Prime Minister Modi in his address said, "We need to take big steps & increase our speed & scale (in manufacturing). After COVID's experience of the past 1 year, I'm convinced that it's India's responsibility & not just an opportunity to move fast in this direction. Manufacturing transforms every segment of economy."

GOI introduces "zero effect, zero defect" policy

PM Narendra Modi while addressing the webinar ensured that the government policies and reforms are made to reduce the burden on entities and to boost domestic manufacturing. With the policy of "zero effect, zero defect", PM said, "Our govt is bringing back-to-back reforms in this field. Our policy & strategy is clear. We believe in minimum govt, maximum governance. Our expectation is zero effect, zero defect. To make our companies & manufacturing globally competitive, we'd have to work day in, day out. In the last 6-7 years, we’ve made several successful attempts to strengthen Make In India at different levels."

As many as 42 industry heads including Gopal Vittal (Bharti Airtel), Pawan Goenka (M&M) and Sangita Reddy (Apollo Hospitals), N Chandrasekaran (Tata Sons), Sajjan Jindal (JSW Steel), Satish reddy (Dr Reddy's)TV Narendran (Tata Steel), Hemant malik (ITC), RS Sodhi (Amul), Manish Sharma (Panasonic India) and Manoj Kohli (SoftBank India) were present at the webinar.

