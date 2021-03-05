UNGA Adopts India-sponsored Resolution To Popularise Millets, PM Modi Expresses Gratitude

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on March 4, said that India was honoured to be at the forefront of popularizing Millets as a food grain that not only is a great nutritional source but also ensures food security and farmer wellness. His remarks came after the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on March 3 adopted a resolution, tabled by India, to announce the year 2023 as the International Year of Millets. In his Twitter statement, PM also expressed gratitude to other nations including Rusia, Bangladesh, Kenya, Nepal amongst others for co-sponsoring the resolution.

PM Modi, in his tweet, also highlighted that all the esteemed delegates at the UNGA were served with ‘Millet Murukku’ in an attempt to present the taste as well as benefits of the cereal crop. The leader admitted that Millet Murukku, a dish served in Southern India was one of his favourites and urged everyone to try it.

Gratitude to all the nations who initiated and co-sponsored the resolution on International Year of Millets at the @UN.



Distinguished delegates were also served delicious Millet Murukku! This is one snack I also relish and urge all of you to try it as well. pic.twitter.com/j84PyWN5l5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 4, 2021

'Thank you co-sponsors'

PM Modi’s sentiments were replicated by TS Tirumurti, India’s permanent representative to the UN who also expressed his gratitude to all the countries that furthered the Indian initiative. "Delighted that Indian sponsored UN resolution on “International Year of Millets 2023” was adopted by consensus in #UNGA this morning. Big step to promote nutritional & ecological benefits of #millets to the as a key component of food basket & effect policy changes," he wrote. He also offered his thanks to the cosponsors of the resolution "especially Bangladesh, Kenya, Nepal, Nigeria, Russia & Senegal, and all Member States of UN" for their strong support." Glad that all Member States enjoyed the delicious millet "murukku" distributed by our Mission," the top diplomat quipped.

@narendramodi I thank Hon’ble Prime Minister for this great initiative and for his support and guidance to make this International Year of Millets 2023 a reality. 🙏 @MEAIndia @nstomar @harshvshringla https://t.co/sO5NbI0VrG — PR UN Tirumurti (@ambtstirumurti) March 4, 2021

Millets are widely consumed in developing countries throughout Africa and Asia. While it may look like a seed, millet’s nutritional profile is similar to that of sorghum and other cereals. Pearl millet is the most widely produced variety intended for human consumption. Still, all types are renowned for their high nutritional value and health benefits.