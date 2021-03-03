PM Modi Speaks On Budget Allocation For Higher Education, Research Sectors: 20 Key Points

Education is the second biggest focus for the annual budget this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday. PM Modi was addressing a webinar on budget announcements for the Higher Education sector. The webinar was named "Harnessing Education, Research, and Skill Development for Aatmanirbhar Bharat"

The webinar was joined by union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, chairman of UGC, Prof. DP Singh, minister of skill development and entrepreneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey, science and technology minister Harsh Vardhan, and minister of state for education Sanjay Dhotre.

The annual budget of India has allocated Rs 50,000 crore for National Research Foundation, Rs 3054 crore for Apprentice Programme, and others. The budget also includes granting glue grant for setting up Education Hub and establishing Central University in Ladakh.

Here are the key highlights of PM Modi's address

For an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the first and foremost thing to be done is to infuse self-confidence among the youth of our country. This will be possible only when the students are confident about the education, skill, knowledge and training they are getting. We need to make our youth confident about the fact that the education they are getting will help them in becoming professionally successful and stable. The New Education Policy (NEP 2020) includes various aspects and approach for the same. We need to speed up the process of implementing NEP that was slowed down during the Coronavirus pandemic. In the budget 2021, we have focussed mainly on the health and education sector this time. The need of the hour is to boost our health sector. Apart from that, we are focussing to provide world-class education, skill development and up-gradation, research and apprenticeship to our youth, in the country. Synergy among schools, colleges and R&D institutes is the need of the hour. We are working towards linking education with employability and entrepreneurship. Budget 2021 will give an important boost to it. Today, India has bagged the position among the top-3 countries in Scientific Publications and the number of PhD scholars. India has secured its place in the top- 50 countries in the Global Innovation Index. Participation of girls in the Research and Development (R&D) sector has recorded a pleasant increase. For the first time, the focus is on Atal Tinkering Labs in schools and Atal Incubation Centers in higher institutions. A new tradition of Hackathons for startups has been created in the country, which is becoming a huge force for both the youth and industry of the country. Keeping knowledge, research limited is a great injustice to the country's potential. With this thinking, be it space, atomic energy, DRDO, agriculture, doors of many such sectors are being opened for their talented youth Future Fuel, Green Energy, is very important for self-reliance in our energy. Therefore, the Hydrogen Mission announced in the budget is a very big resolution In the new National Education Policy, more and more use of local language has been encouraged. Now it is the responsibility of all these academics, experts of every language, how the best content of the country and the world should be prepared in Indian languages. This is completely possible in this era of technology. India has a lot of talent and potential. We must make sure that no talented person is left behind just because of the language barrier. We need to break the language barrier and promote the use of regional languages everywhere. National Initiative for Developing and Harnessing Innovation has nurtured 3500 startups till now Under the National Super Computing Mission, IIT- BHU, IIT- Kharagpur, and IISER Pune have set up three supercomputers - Param Shivay, Para Shakti, and Param Brahma. This year, over a dozen of institutions, are planning to establish more supercomputers. These developments reflect the vision and approach of our government. We have allocated Rs 50,000 crore for National Research Foundation. We are focussing on the possibility of linking research and academics, and R&D with the industry. This year, Bio-Technology has received a 100% increase in the budget allocation. The Pharma and vaccine research have provided security to us and the country is receiving a lot of appreciation from all across the world. We will launch a Deep-sea mission. It will be goal-oriented to unlock the potential of the "Blue Economy" in the country. We must focus on publishing new research papers. Along with this, the need of the hour is to make the international research papers accessible for Indian research scholars. The world has a high demand for Indian talent. To meet this global demand, we must map and design the required skillsets for our youth. Under NEP 2020, we are also working towards bringing International campuses in India or collaboration of international faculty for students in India. The Ease of doing Apprenticeship Programme will also benefit the industry as well as the youth of India. Education is a treasure that increases when shared.

Also Read| PM Narendra Modi addresses webinar on budget announcements for Higher Education sector

Also Read| Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021: PM Modi shares new Mantras for students in 'Exam Warriors' book

Also Read| DRDO recruitment 2021: Applications invited for Apprentice posts; see how to apply

(Image Credit: Dr RP Nishank/ Twitter)