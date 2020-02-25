The Debate
"India Is Happy To Have Hosted Jared And You": PM Modi Sends Best Wishes To Ivanka Trump

General News

As United States President Donald Trump's two-day visit to India concluded on Tuesday, PM Modi thanked the First Family of USA for their high-profile visit

Updated On:
PM Modi

As United States President Donald Trump's two-day visit to India concluded on Tuesday, February 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the First Family of USA for their high-profile visit. 

Donald Trump's daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump had expressed her delight after visiting the Sabarmati Ashram on Monday afternoon. In a tweet on Tuesday morning, Ivanka stated that the Ashram was a "wellspring of inspiration and guidance."

Responding to her tweet, PM Modi said that India is happy to have hosted Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner. PM wished her the best for her future endeavours and expressed hope that the couple would visit India soon again. 

Ivanka Trump visits the Gandhi Ashram

Ivanka Trump had landed in Ahmedabad on Monday along with US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and husband Jared Kushner for the 'Namaste Trump' event. She also visited the Gandhi Ashram with Jared Kushner. They were gifted Mahatma Gandhi’s biography, a Charkha and a marble statue of 3 monkeys.  

Ivanka praises the beauty of the Taj Mahal 

Ivanka Trump who visited the Taj Mahal on Monday along with her family shared photographs with the monument and said that the beauty of the Taj Mahal is 'awe-inspiring'. Ivanka along with husband Jared Kushner visited the Taj Mahal on the first day of President Trump's maiden visit to India, and Ivanka posted a pair of pictures. 

 

Published:
