"India Is Happy To Have Hosted Jared And You": PM Modi Sends Best Wishes To Ivanka Trump

As United States President Donald Trump's two-day visit to India concluded on Tuesday, February 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the First Family of USA for their high-profile visit.

Donald Trump's daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump had expressed her delight after visiting the Sabarmati Ashram on Monday afternoon. In a tweet on Tuesday morning, Ivanka stated that the Ashram was a "wellspring of inspiration and guidance."

Responding to her tweet, PM Modi said that India is happy to have hosted Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner. PM wished her the best for her future endeavours and expressed hope that the couple would visit India soon again.

READ | PM Modi Lauds Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner's Work In His Speech At Motera Stadium

India is happy to have hosted Jared and you. Your liking towards India is clearly visible.



My best wishes to you in your endeavours to further empowerment and enterprise among women.



Hoping to see you both back in India soon! https://t.co/cHHLSTdjRI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 25, 2020

READ | Ivanka Trump Picks Indian Designer Anita Dongre On Day Two Of US Presidential Visit

Ivanka Trump visits the Gandhi Ashram

Ivanka Trump had landed in Ahmedabad on Monday along with US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and husband Jared Kushner for the 'Namaste Trump' event. She also visited the Gandhi Ashram with Jared Kushner. They were gifted Mahatma Gandhi’s biography, a Charkha and a marble statue of 3 monkeys.

Visiting the Gandhi Ashram at Sabarmati; home to the ideology that set India free and a wellspring of inspiration and guidance. pic.twitter.com/xx0NhmNLpr — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 25, 2020

READ | Ivanka Trump Recalls Visit To Gandhi Ashram; Calls It A 'wellspring Of Inspiration'

Ivanka praises the beauty of the Taj Mahal

Ivanka Trump who visited the Taj Mahal on Monday along with her family shared photographs with the monument and said that the beauty of the Taj Mahal is 'awe-inspiring'. Ivanka along with husband Jared Kushner visited the Taj Mahal on the first day of President Trump's maiden visit to India, and Ivanka posted a pair of pictures.

The grandeur and beauty of the Taj Mahal is awe inspiring! 🇺🇸 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/jcYwXHxf4c — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 24, 2020

READ | 'Honored To Return To India': Ivanka Trump Tweets Ahead Of Two-day Visit