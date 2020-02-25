Ivanka Trump Recalls Visit To Gandhi Ashram; Calls It A 'wellspring Of Inspiration'

Ivanka Trump expressed her delight after visiting the Sabarmati Ashram on Monday afternoon. She landed in Ahmedabad on Monday along with US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and husband Jared Kushner for a short 36-hour visit.

Visit to Sabarmati Ashram

Visiting the Gandhi Ashram at Sabarmati; home to the ideology that set India free and a wellspring of inspiration and guidance. pic.twitter.com/xx0NhmNLpr — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 25, 2020

In a tweet on Tuesday morning, Ivanka stated that the Ashram was a "wellspring of inspiration and guidance." She visited the Ashram soon after President Trump and Melania Trump were given a tour of the Ashram by PM Modi. They were also gifted Mahatma Gandhi’s biography, a Charkha and a marble statue of 3 monkeys.

In the guest book at the Ashram, the US President thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the "wonderful visit". He also called PM Modi, a "great friend."

Later in the day, the First Family of USA visited Agra to see the Taj Mahal at sunset. They spent around an hour at the monument.

This is Ivanka Trump's second visit to India after being in the country in 2017 to attend the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in Hyderabad. During her visit in November 2017, she met PM Modi, the then Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the then ICICI CEO Chanda Kochhar. Ivanka Trump also delivered a keynote address at the event.

The grandeur and beauty of the Taj Mahal is awe inspiring! 🇺🇸 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/jcYwXHxf4c — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 24, 2020

PM Modi, in his speech at Motera Stadium on Monday recalled her visit and mentioned how she had told him then that she would like to visit India again. "I am happy that today you are once again amongst us and I welcome you."

