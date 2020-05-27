Last Updated:

PM Modi Dials Austrian President, Discusses Ways To Strengthen Ties In Post-COVID World

PM Narendra Modi & Austrian Prez Alexander Van der Bellen exchanged views on measures taken in their countries to manage the adverse impacts of COVID-19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen on Tuesday regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and its likely health and economic impacts in the countries. While the Austrian president took note of the damage caused by Cyclone Amphan during a telephonic conversation with PM Modi, the leaders also expressed their desires to strengthen the relations between the two countries.

'Agreed on potential to expand India-Austria cooperation'

According to an official statement, "The Austrian President condoled the damage caused in India by Cyclone Amphan.  The leaders exchanged views on measures taken in their countries to manage the adverse health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.  They agreed on the importance of international collaboration to deal with the present challenges."

"Both the leaders reiterated their shared desire to further strengthen and diversify India-Austria relations in the post-Covid world. The Prime Minister highlighted the opportunities for enhanced cooperation in sectors like infrastructure, technology, research and innovation, SMEs, etc," the statement said.

The leaders shared the hope that the world would overcome the current health crisis soon, "so as to be able to focus on longer-term concerns like the health of the environment".

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, Emir of the state of Qatar and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and conveyed his greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr.

Earlier on Monday, he had also called up Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, to wish them on the occasion of Eid. He discussed the impact of cyclone Amphan and the COVID-19 situation with his Bangladeshi counterpart, and extended India's support to the neighbouring country during these trying times

