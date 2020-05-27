PM Modi Dials Austrian President, Discusses Ways To Strengthen Ties In Post-COVID World

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen on Tuesday regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and its likely health and economic impacts in the countries. While the Austrian president took note of the damage caused by Cyclone Amphan during a telephonic conversation with PM Modi, the leaders also expressed their desires to strengthen the relations between the two countries.

'Agreed on potential to expand India-Austria cooperation'

Had a good discussion with President @vanderbellen about the measures adopted by India and Austria to respond to COVID-19. We agreed on the potential to expand India-Austia cooperation in many areas, as both our countries prepare for the post-COVID world. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 26, 2020

According to an official statement, "The Austrian President condoled the damage caused in India by Cyclone Amphan. The leaders exchanged views on measures taken in their countries to manage the adverse health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. They agreed on the importance of international collaboration to deal with the present challenges."

"Both the leaders reiterated their shared desire to further strengthen and diversify India-Austria relations in the post-Covid world. The Prime Minister highlighted the opportunities for enhanced cooperation in sectors like infrastructure, technology, research and innovation, SMEs, etc," the statement said.



The leaders shared the hope that the world would overcome the current health crisis soon, "so as to be able to focus on longer-term concerns like the health of the environment".

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, Emir of the state of Qatar and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and conveyed his greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr.

Conveyed Eid greetings to President @AlsisiOfficial and to the people of Egypt. Also thanked him for the support extended to Indian citizens in Egypt. India-Egypt relations will continue to grow and prosper. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 26, 2020

Conveyed warm greetings for Eid to His Highness @TamimBinHamad and the people of Qatar. Appreciated His Highness's personal attention to the welfare of Indians in Qatar, including for their return to India under Vande Bharat Mission. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 26, 2020

Earlier on Monday, he had also called up Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, to wish them on the occasion of Eid. He discussed the impact of cyclone Amphan and the COVID-19 situation with his Bangladeshi counterpart, and extended India's support to the neighbouring country during these trying times

