PM Modi Dials Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina; Discusses Cyclone Amphan And COVID Crisis

Wishing Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina a prosperous Eid-ul-Fitr, PM Modi, on Monday discussed the impact of cyclone Amphan and the COVID-19 situation with his Bangladeshi counterpart. PM Modi has also extended India's support to Bangladesh during these trying times. Cyclone Amphan has killed at least 25 people in Bangladesh, while its COVID-19 fatalities stand at 342, according to the UN.

Spoke to PM Sheikh Hasina to wish her and the friendly people of Bangladesh, a happy & prosperous Eid-ul-Fitr. We discussed the impact of cyclone Amphan and the present COVID-19 situation. Reiterated India’s continued support to Bangladesh in this challenging time. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 25, 2020

The UN stated that over 10 million people have been impacted due to cyclone Amphan in Bangladesh. Over 2 million were reportedly evacuated by the Bangladesh government before the storm hit and over 12,000 cyclone shelters had been set up with COVID-19 prevention equipment, including masks, sanitizers, soap and handwashing facilities, according to UN. The country has been battling COVID-19, with a team of doctors claiming that a combination of the antiparasitic drug Ivermectin and the antibiotic Doxycycline has cured several patients within 4 days.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi accompanied by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Ministers of State Babul Supriyo, Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Debasree Chaudhuri landed in Bengal to review the damage done. He also conducted an aerial survey of Rajarhat, Bhangar, Minakha, Hashnabar, Sandeshkhali 1 and 2, Gosaba, Hindolganj, Kultuli, Kakdwip, Patharpratima, Mathurapur 2, Diamond Harbour and Falta with West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar and CM Mamata Banerjee. Apart from the survey, he allocated Rs 1000 crore for advance immediate assistance of West Bengal and an MHA team will soon visit the state for surveillance.

Cyclone Amphan which reported winds up to 190 kmph made landfall at the Digha coast of West Bengal at 2.30 pm on Wednesday, hitting Kolkata a few hours later. There were widespread power cuts in large parts of Kolkata, North 24 Paraganas and South Paraganas. Mobile, internet services and electricity were also down in parts as the cyclone had damaged several communication towers and the electrical grid.

Portions of several dilapidated buildings came crashing down in Kolkata and other parts of the state. Embankments in Sundarban delta - a UNESCO site - were also breached as the surge whipped up by the cyclone inundated several kilometres of the island. More than five lakh people have been evacuated to safety by the state government.

