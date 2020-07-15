Rajasthan Congress' IT Cell Chief Resigns; Stands In Support Of Her 'leader' Sachin Pilot

Sachin Pilot's departure as Rajsthan's Deputy Chief Minister and PCC Chief seems to have triggered a series of resignations from within the Congress party. In the latest jolt to the Rajsthan Congress, Vibha Mathur, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee's (RPCC) Coordinator in the IT Cell tendered in her resignation in support of Pilot. Vibha Mathur posted an image of Sachin Pilot on her Twitter page with a caption 'I stand with my leader', shortly after which she tweeted to announce her departure as the RPCC's IT Cell Coordinator.

I tender my resignation as Coordinator, IT Cell - Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee — Vibha Mathur (@vibhamathur10) July 14, 2020

The Congress camp in Rajasthan has begun to feel the tremors shortly after Sachin Pilot's departure after two members of the party tendered their resignation on Tuesday. National Students Union of India (NSUI) President Abhimanyu Poonia resigned from his post to express solidarity with the former Deputy Chief Minister. Along with Poonia, NSUI's Shivprakash Gurjar also tendered his resignation and stated that he will support Sachin Pilot 'until his last breath.'

Show-cause notices issued to MLAs

According to latest inputs, Rajasthan assembly speaker is all set to issue disqualification notices to Pilot and other MLAs who supported him. This comes after Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot met Governor Kalraj Mishra a day before and urged that Pilot and two others are removed from Cabinet posts. Meanwhile, Congress party issued show-cause notices to the MLAs who were absent at the Legislative Party meeting. If the reply of the MLA is found unsatisfactory, his/her membership of the House can be cancelled. As per sources, Congress has already commenced the search for candidates in a bypoll scenario.

Meanwhile, sources on Wednesday said that Sachin Pilot's presser has been postponed and now he will address at 1 PM instead of 10 AM. This is his first presser after being axed as the Deputy CM and PCC Chief on Tuesday. Issuing his first response after being sacked, Pilot took to Twitter on Tuesday and said that truth can be disturbed but it cannot be silenced for long. It is important to see what Pilot's next move might be. He then said that he would not be joining the BJP, amid talk of negotiations.

