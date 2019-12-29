Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Praises Sankalp '95 - An Initiative 'by The People, For The People'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed his final 'Mann Ki Baat' of the year 2019 marking it the 60th edition of his monthly radio programme. During his address, PM Modi focused on the youth of the nation, social media, the ‘Himayat Programme’ of Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh, and ‘Sankalp 95', an initiative by the alumni of a Bihar school.

READ: PM Modi Asserts 'world's Largest Scheme' Ayushman Bharat Benefitted 70 Lakh People

An initiative by the people

In his radio address, the PM said that he came across a news report where free medical check-ups were being provided to thousands of people from neighbouring villages of West Champaran district of Bihar. The health centre conducting these free check-ups was Bhairavganj Health Centre.

What caught the PM's attention was that it was not an initiative of the government, but an initiative of the 1995 batch of K.R. High School. The PM said, "This was not a government programme, nor was it a government initiative. This was a step taken as part of an Alumni Meet organised by former students of the local K.R. High School."

"And they named it ‘Sankalp 95’. ‘Sankalp 95’ means, the resolve undertaken by the 1995 Batch of that High School. Actually, students of this batch held an Alumni Meet and thought of doing something different. Under this, the former students resolved to do something for society and decided to shoulder responsibility in the area of Public Health Awareness," The Prime Minister said.

PM Modi further explained, "Under the aegis of 'Sankalp Ninety Five', Government Medical College of Bettiah and many hospitals also joined this campaign. And after that, an entire movement centred on public health got started. Be it free medical tests, distribution of free medicines, or, just spreading awareness, 'Sankalp Ninety Five' has become a shining beacon for everyone."

READ: UNMISSABLE: In Last Mann Ki Baat Of The Decade, PM Modi's Message On 'Millennials & Gen-Z'

PM Modi praises the Himayat skill Programme

The PM also touched upon skill development and employment programme based in Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh. The PM said, "The ‘Himayat Programme’ is actually associated with skill development and employment. In this programme, teenagers and youth from 15 to 35 years of age, those denizens of Jammu and Kashmir whose studies, for some reason, could not be completed, who had to leave school and college midstream are associated."

The initiative has lead to 18,000 youth being trained in just two years with 5,000 now working.

READ: Pejawar Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami Passes Away; PM Modi, HM Amit Shah Pay Tribute

READ: PM Modi, HM Shah Fuelling Unrest: Gehlot