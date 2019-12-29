UNMISSABLE: In Last Mann Ki Baat Of The Decade, PM Modi's Message On 'Millennials & Gen-Z'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed his final 'Mann Ki Baat' of the year 2019 marking it the 60th edition of his monthly radio programme. During his address, PM Modi focused on the youth of the nation. He said that the new generation of the millennials is playing an important role in the development of the country. PM Modi also mentioned that these millennials are never afraid to speak their minds and raise questions whenever they feel the system gets dysfunctional.

PM Modi on Millennials

Addressing his 60th edition of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said, "In a matter of just three days not only will 2019 wave goodbye to us, but we shall also usher ourselves into a new year and a new decade, the third decade of the 21st century! I extend my heartiest greetings to all countrymen on the arrival of the year 2020." He continued, "One thing certain about the decade to come is, it will witness active contribution of those who were born in 21st century, in country’s progress; these are people who are growing up, understanding the significant issues pertaining to this century. These people are today known by many terms. For some they are Millennials, others call them Generation Z or Gen Z, and broadly speaking, one thing that has captured the collective psyche is that this is the 'Social Media Generation'."

Further speaking about the capabilities of the youths PM Modi said, "All of us experience that this generation is extremely talented. It thrives on the dream to do something new, something different. It has its own set of opinion. And the best part is, especially in the case of India according to me they appreciate the system. Not just that, they prefer to follow the system. And in the event of the system not responding properly, they get restless and even courageously question the system itself! I consider this attribute as a virtue."

He went on, "One thing is certain. In the coming decade, young India will play a key role. Today's youth believes in the system and also has an opinion on a wide range of issues. I consider this to be a great thing. What today's youth dislikes is instability, chaos, nepotism."

