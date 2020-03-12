The Debate
PM Modi Talks To British PM Boris Johnson, Discuss Coordinated Efforts To Tackle COVID-19

General News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and discussed about the global outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus

Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both the leaders discussed the global outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus and also highlighted the importance of coordinated international efforts to tackle the spread of the virus.

During the conversation between both the leaders, the British Prime Minister welcomed the steps taken by India in the line of the increasing generation of renewable energy. He also discussed the need for ambitious action to deliver on the Paris Agreement.

READ | 'Say No to Panic, Say Yes to Precautions': PM Modi tweets guidelines on Coronavirus

'Government is fully vigilant'- PM Modi

Amidst the soaring number of Coronavirus cases in the country, PM Modi tweeted to reassure the people that there was no need to 'panic' and that the government was 'fully vigilant.' As per the Union Health Ministry, the number of Coronavirus cases in the country has hit 73. Out of the total of 73 cases, 56 are Indian nationals and the rest are foreigners. In a series of guidelines, PM Modi discussed the 'preemptive' measures that the people should focus on to help 'break the chain' of spread. 

READ | Coronavirus: What UK entering ‘Delay’ phase could mean for the country

Coronavirus spread in the UK

The number of virus affected people in the United Kingdom has seen a quick rise. So far as many as 10 people have lost their lives due to infection and over 590 of them have tested positive. More than 25,000 people have undergone the virus test in the country the most affected people are from the capital city. London has registered more than 90 cases of Coronavirus.

READ | Twitter Staff Ordered 'mandatory' Work From Home Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

READ | Coronavirus Cases In India Rise To 73; Home Ministry To Set Up 1300 Containment Centres

