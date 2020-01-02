In Karnataka, PM Modi Highlights Govt's Work In 6 Months; Questions Congress Over CAA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally at the Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru on Thursday where he recalled the projects and tasks taken up and completed by the BJP government in the six months since winning the General Election.

PM sends a reminder

The PM said, "We have freed Kashmir from the pangs of terrorism & indecision by abrogating Article 370. We're also providing citizenship to religiously persecuted minorities from neighboring countries, and a Ram Mandir is also being built on Lord Ram's birthplace with peace & harmony. Partition took place on the basis of religion. In Pakistan, tremendous persecution of minorities has been done, and a lot of people have had to leave their houses and come to India."

He also questioned the Congress party after its increasing protests and remarks against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). "A few weeks ago, Parliament has also done the historic work of creating CAA. But the people of Congress and their allies and their created ecosystem have stood up against the Parliament of India. Why is the Congress silent on Pakistan's persecution? Is it not our responsibility to help these persecuted people who have come from Pakistan?" He went on to ask whether the Congress would also ask protesters to sloganeer against Pakistan's persecution as well.

The Prime Minister on a two-day visit to Karnataka. The Prime Minister will also give away the Agriculture Minister's Krishi Karman Awards for Progressive Farmers. At another public meeting in Tumakuru, Modi will distribute Krishi Karman Awards and Commendation Awards to various states, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). Furthermore, this event will also witness the release of the third instalment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, which will benefit approximately six crore farmers. PM Modi will be handing over certificates to beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi from various states and Union Territories.

