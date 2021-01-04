PM Modi To Address National Metrology Conclave, Dedicate National Atomic Timescale

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 11 am on Monday will deliver the inaugural address at the National Metrology Conclave via video conferencing. The theme of the conclave is 'Metrology for the Inclusive Growth of the Nation'. According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) release, PM Modi will also dedicate 'National Atomic Timescale' and 'Bharatiya Nirdeshak Dravya' to the nation and lay the foundation stone of the 'National Environmental Standards Laboratory'.

READ | PM Modi Hails Scientists As India Approves Covaxin, Covishield Vaccines; Read His Response

At 11 AM, 4th January, the National Metrology Conclave would be inaugurated. The National Atomic Timescale and Bhartiya Nirdeshak Dravya would be dedicated to the nation. Foundation stone for the National Environmental Standards Lab would also be laid. https://t.co/nSsqgi9eNR pic.twitter.com/KfaktUkSjD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 3, 2021

READ | BJP Is Making Its Hype: RJD's Shivanand Tiwari On US Firm's 'PM Modi Most Popular' Rating

National Metrology Conclave inauguration

The National Metrology Conclave 2021 is being organised by Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Physical Laboratory (CSIR-NOL), New Delhi, which is entering into its 75th year of inception. Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan will also be present on the occasion.

READ | PM Modi Rated Top Among World Leaders By US Research Firm; BJP Chief Nadda Shares Details

The National Atomic Timescale generates Indian Standard Time with an accuracy of 2.8 nanoseconds. Bhartiya Nirdeshak Dravya is supporting testing and calibration of laboratories for quality assurance, at par with international standards. The National Environmental Standards Laboratory will aid self-reliance in the certification of ambient air and industrial emission monitoring equipment.

READ | PM Modi To Visit Poll-bound West Bengal On Netaji Bose's Birth Anniversary: Sources

(Image: PTI)