PM Modi To Inaugurate 'Kisan Suryodaya Yojana' Along With 2 Other Key Projects In Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate three key projects in Gujarat on October 24 via video conferencing. PM Modi will launch the 'Kisan Suryodaya Yojana' for the farmers of the State. He will inaugurate the Paediatric Heart Hospital attached with U.N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre and a mobile application for telecardiology at Ahemdabad's Civil Hospital. Prime Minister will also inaugurate Ropeway at Girnar.

At 10:30 AM tomorrow, 24th October, would be inaugurating development projects that will have a transformative impact in the lives of the people of Gujarat. This includes the ‘Kisan Suryoday Yojana’ aimed at empowering farmers. https://t.co/bFsKVMTpwH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 23, 2020

READ | PM Modi Lambasts RJD; Accuses Party For Joining UPA & 'wasting 10 Years Of CM Nitish'

PM Modi to inaugurate key projects in Gujarat

Kisan Suryodaya Yojana

In order to ensure day-time power supply for irrigation, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani recently announced 'Kisan Suryodaya Yojana'. Under this project, the farmers will be able to avail power supply from 5 am to 9 pm. A budget of Rs 3500 crore has been allocated by the State government for installing transmission infrastructure for this project by 2023. Apart from this, 234 '66-K 'transmission lines, having a total length of 34900 circuit kilometres (CKM) along with 220 KV substations will be established under this scheme. This project will cover various districts of Gujarat in different phases. Dahod, Patan, Mahisagar, Panchmahal, Chhota Udepur, Kheda, Tapi, Valsad, Anand and Gir-Somnath have been included in the project for 2020-21.

READ | PM Modi Launches Blistering Attack On RJD & Congress In First Bihar Election Rally

Paediatric Heart Hospital

A Paediatric Heart Hospital linked with the U.N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre and a Mobile App for tele-cardiology at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital would also be inaugurated. Such endeavours will go a long way in improving the health of citizens. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 23, 2020

On Saturday, PM Modi will also inaugurate the Paediatric Heart Hospital and a mobile application for telecardiology. Under the expansion at the cost of Rs 470 crores, the number of beds in U.N Mehta Institute of cardiology will increase from 450 to 1,251. With an addition of another hospital, this Institute has become India's biggest single super speciality cardiac teaching institute and also one of the biggest single super speciality cardiac hospitals in the world.

READ | PM Modi, South Korea's Moon Jae-in Review Important Global Developments On Phone Call

Girnar Ropeway

Boosting the tourism potential of Gujarat!



A Ropeway at Girnar would also be among the projects launched tomorrow. Thanks to the ropeway, tourists can get a spectacular view of the area surrounding the Girnar mountain. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 23, 2020

PM Modi in an attempt to boost the tourism potential of Gujarat will launch a Ropeway at Girnar. In the beginning, the ropeway will have approximately 25-30 cabins, with each cabin having a capacity to accommodate 8 people. This new ropeway will now allow people to cover a distance of 2.3 km in just 7.5 minutes and will also offer a beautiful scenic view of the lush green beauty around the Girnar mountain.

READ | PM Modi Gives Big Clue On India's Covid Vaccine Rollout Plan; Digital Health ID In Tandem?

(With ANI inputs)