PM Modi To Inaugurate, Launch Seven Urban Infra Projects Worth Rs. 541 Crores In Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, September 15 will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone to seven urban infrastructure projects worth Rs 541 crore in Bihar via video conference. Out of the seven urban infrastructure projects, four are related to water supply, two are related to sewage treatment and one to riverfront development, the Prime Minister's Office said on Monday. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will also be present at the virtual ceremony.

The implementation of these seven projects has been undertaken by the Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation (BUIDCO) under the urban development and housing department of the state. Providing details of the projects, the PMO said the sewage treatment plants have been built under the Namami Gange mission, at Beur and Karmalichak, in Patna Municipal Corporation. Meanwhile, the water supply projects built under the AMRUT Mission in Siwan Municipal Council and Chhapra Municipal Corporation that will help local residents get pure drinking water 24 hours a day, PMO said.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Munger water supply scheme under the AMRUT Mission, and it will benefit residents of Munger Municipal Corporation to get pure water through pipelines. The foundation stone for the Jamalpur water supply scheme under AMRUT Mission and for the Muzaffarpur Riverfront Development Scheme, being built under Namami Gange, will be laid simultaneously by the prime minister, the PMO added.

PM Inaugurates 3 Petroleum-related Projects in Bihar

On Sunday, PM Modi also inaugurated three petroleum projects in poll-bound Bihar. These include the Durgapur-Banka section of the Paradip-Haldia-Durgapur Pipeline Augmentation project and two Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) Bottling Plants. Congratulating everyone related to the project, PM Modi affirmed that seven projects out of the 10 planned, have been completed and a total of Rs 21,000 crore are expected to be spent on these projects.

"The package for Bihar had 10 big projects related to petroleum and gas. A total of Rs 21,000 crore had to be spent on these projects. Today, this is the 7th project where work has been completed," PM added.

(With inputs from PTI) (Image PTI)