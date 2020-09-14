Vi Prepaid 351 Work From Home Plan And Other Modified Plans; See List Here

Vi's prepaid plan of 351 has been launched now for work from home. Ever since Vodafone rebranded, this has been the company's 1st prepaid plan. Read on to know more details:

Vi prepaid plans: Best recharge plans plus Vi 351 Work From Home Plan

Apart from the double data offer which provides an additional 2GB per day and the web or app-exclusive which provides an extra 5GB of data, Vi has now added another plan. Vi added another plan of Rs 351 which is a prepaid recharge plan. It will provide the user with 100GB of high-speed data with a validity of 56 days. So the benefits are double to that of plan 251 which offers 50GB high-speed data with a validity of 28 days. This work from home pack is a data add-on one and it does not include voice calling, free SMSs per day, or any other extra benefits.

Another plan which was launched with this 351 is the Rs.29 plan. This plan gives 100MB of high-speed data with a talk time of Rs.15 and validity of 14 days. Here is a list of Vi plans and Vi offers which got modified in September 2020.

Double Data Offer

299 Plan: Truly unlimited Talktime and data of 4GB+2GB per day. The validity of this plan is for 28 days along with 100 SMS per day.

Truly unlimited Talktime and data of 4GB+2GB per day. The validity of this plan is for 28 days along with 100 SMS per day. 449 Plan: Truly Unlimited Talktime and data of 4GB+2GB per Day. The validity of this plan is for 56 Days along with 100 SMS per day.

Truly Unlimited Talktime and data of 4GB+2GB per Day. The validity of this plan is for 56 Days along with 100 SMS per day. 699 Plan: Truly Unlimited Talktime and data of 4GB+2GB per Day. The validity of this plan is for 84 Days along with 100 SMS per day.

Web or App Exclusive Offer

599 Plan: Truly Unlimited Talktime and data of 1.5GB+5GB per Day. The validity of this plan is for 84 Days along with 100 SMS per day.

399 Plan: Truly Unlimited Talktime and data of 1.5GB+5GB per Day. The validity of this plan is for 56 Days along with 100 SMS per day.

249 Plan: Truly Unlimited Talktime and data of 1.5GB+5GB per Day. The validity of this plan is for 28 Days along with 100 SMS per day.

219 Plan: Truly Unlimited Talktime and data of 1GB+2GB per Day. The validity of this plan is for 28 Days along with 100 SMS per day.

149 Plan: Truly Unlimited Talktime and data of 3GB+1GB per Day. The validity of this plan is for 28 Days along with 100 SMS per day.

Promo Image Credits: Screenshot From Vi Site