PM Modi To Launch Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY SEHAT Scheme For J&K; 21 Lakh People To Benefit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) SEHAT scheme for the residents of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday at 12 pm. The scheme will benefit as many as 21 lakh eligible people on the basis of Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC) 2011. According to a release by Prime Minister's Office (PMO), this scheme will ensure Universal Health Coverage and focus on providing financial risk protection and ensuring quality and affordable essential health services to all individuals and communities of Jammu and Kashmir.

PM Modi to launch AB-PMJAY SEHAT scheme in J&K

According to the release, all residents of J&K irrespective of their socio-economic status will be covered under AB-PMJAY SEHAT scheme. Currently, the government is collecting details of beneficiary families who may be missing from the SECC 2011 database, to ensure that all beneficiaries are enrolled at the earliest so that they can avail free health care services.

PMO statement read, "The scheme would work in convergence with Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY). The scheme would operate in insurance mode in convergence with Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY)."

Stating that the benefits of the scheme would be portable across all 24,148 hospitals enlisted under AB-PMJAY SEHAT scheme in India. The release also mentioned that the scheme will provide free of cost insurance cover to all the residents of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. As per the release, the benefits of this scheme will be extended to about 15 lakh additional families as well and it will operate on insurance mode in convergence with PM-JAY.

"The benefits of the scheme will be portable across the country and the hospitals empanelled under PM-JAY scheme shall provide services under this scheme as well," said the release. This health scheme will be fully financed by the government and provide a cover of Rs 5 lakh per family for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation across public and private empanelled hospitals in India. Its benefits will be on a family floater basis, which means that it can be used by one or all members of the family.

The PM-JAY SEHAT scheme will cover medical procedures such as oncology, cardiology, nephrology etc and up to 3 days of pre-hospitalisation and 15 days of post-hospitalisation expenses such as diagnostics and medicines. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha will also attend the event.

'Over Rs 18000 cr have been directly deposited in accounts of farmers': PM Modi

During his virtual addresses to the farmers of the country, PM Modi on Friday released the next batch of financial aid of Rs 18,000 crore under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to over 9 crore farmers. Under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of Rs.6000/- per year is provided to the eligible farmers, payable in three equal 4-monthly instalments of Rs.2000/- each. Apart from this, the Prime Minister asserted that the government was also ready for talks with those vociferously opposing the Centre over the agrarian laws.

While extending the olive branch to the protesting farmers, Narendra Modi said that the discussion should be based on facts. He asserted that the government is taking all steps to ensure the welfare of farmers. During his addresses, he also lambasted the opposition for using the farmers' platform to put forth unrelated demands such as the release of the accused in a case involving violence.

