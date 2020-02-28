PM Modi Salutes Scientists' 'Innovative Zeal, Tenacity & Talent' On National Science Day

On the occasion of 'National Science Day', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended his warm wishes to all the Indian scientists for their innovative zeal and pioneering research that has helped the country and the world. PM Modi in his tweet said that the National Science day is an occasion to salute the talent and tenacity of the country's scientists.

National Science Day is an occasion to salute the talent and tenacity of our scientists. Their innovative zeal and pioneering research has helped India and the world. May Indian science continue to thrive and may our young minds develop even greater curiosity towards science. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 28, 2020

National Science Day- a tribute CV Raman for his Raman Effect

National Science Day is celebrated every year on February 28. This day is celebrated to commemorate the discovery of the 'Raman Effect', which led to Indian scientist Sir Chandrashekhara Venkata Raman or CV Raman winning the Noble Prize in Physics in 1930. The effect that brought India its first Nobel Prize in Physics and the second Nobel Prize as a whole was based on the phenomenon of the scattering of light.

The 'Raman effect' is the change in the wavelength of light as it gets deflected by a molecule while passing through a chemical compound. It is the Raman effect of light that causes the sky's appearance to be blue.

Remembering the heroes in the field of Science

Besides CV Raman the country also remembers some of its national science heroes who brought laurels to the country with their achievements in the field of science.

1. Homi J Bhabha-'Father of Indian nuclear programme'

Homi J Bhabha was a national Padma Bhushan awardee for his numerous discoveries in the sphere of Nuclear energy. Bhabha has received the title of 'Father of Indian nuclear programme' for his tremendous efforts towards the science field. Bhabha in his career has supervised the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) and Atomic Energy Establishment, Trombay (AEET), both of which have been the cornerstones for the development of Indian nuclear weapons. To continue his legacy and to honour him, AEET was later renamed as the 'Bhabha Atomic Research Centre'.

2. APJ Abdul Kalam- 'Missile Man of India'

Known as the 'Missile Man of India', Dr. Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam contributed little more than scientific discoveries to the nation as he also served as the 11th President of India and was widely regarded as the 'People's President'. As an aerospace scientist, Kalam worked with India's two major space research organisations - Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

His most significant works include the development of the ballistic missile and the launch vehicle technology. He played a central role in one of India's most important nuclear tests 'Pokhran-II'. For his work in the stream of science and politics, the People's President was awarded India's highest civilian honour or the Bharat Ratna.

3. Rakesh Sharma

Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma is the first and the only Indian who has travelled in the space to date. Before turning into a cosmonaut, Sharma worked as an air force pilot in the Indian Armed Forces. Notably, Sharma is a recipient of the Ashok Chakra. When Prime Miniter Indira Gandhi asked him how does India look from outer space he reportedly replied: "Sare Jahan se Accha" (best in the world).

