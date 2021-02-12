PM Modi's Chennai Visit Plan Out; Big Valentine's Day For Poll-bound Tamil Nadu & Kerala

In the latest development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in Chennai on 14 February to inaugurate and lay foundation stones of various projects, as per reports. PM Modi is expected to arrive at the poll-bound state's capital on Sunday for a three-hour-long programme following which he is scheduled to leave for Kochi. The event to host PM Modi in Chennai is set to take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium. PM Modi is expected to arrive at Chennai airport at 10 35 am on Sunday following which he will proceed to the programme venue. The programme will commence at 11:15 am and is set to go on till 12.30 pm following which PM Modi is scheduled to depart for Kochi.

PM Modi's itinerary for his Chennai visit

Meanwhile, the BJP is looking to make inroads in the southern state and will attempt to emerge as a viable alternative to the DMK and the AIADMK. With its pre-poll alliance with the ruling AIADMK still in place, the saffron party is expected to go all guns blazing in its campaign for the Assembly elections. Senior BJP leaders including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and party's national president JP Nadda are expected to visit the poll-bound state in the future too.

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are due in April-May 2021 and the political parties have started their campaign. While DMK's MK Stalin is eyeing becoming Chief Minister for the first time, CM E Palaniswami (EPS) is fighting for his re-election. The BJP is yet to make a formal announcement of the alliance with AIADMK and is in talks with Stalin's estranged brother MK Alagiri. On the other side, AIADMK has said that they are the big-brother within the NDA alliance. Meanwhile, Kamal Hassan has put a halt to his campaign trail due to leg surgery. Superstar Rajinikanth who was about to launch his party this year has backed out due to health reasons.

