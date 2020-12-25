PM Modi To Make Critical Address To Farmers & Release Rs 18,000 Crore PM-KISAN Scheme Aid

As certain farmer groups' agitation seeking the repeal of the Centre's recent farm reforms enters its 30th day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will virtually address farmers across states and release the next tranche of PM-KISAN scheme. According to the PMO's release, PM Modi will release the next batch of financial aid totalling Rs 18,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to over 9 crore farmers. The release also said that PM Modi will initiate the transfer of the amount through the push of a button, via DBT.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of Rs.6000/- per year is provided to the eligible farmers, payable in three equal 4-monthly instalments of Rs.2000/- each. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

PM Modi to address farmers

कल का दिन देश के अन्नदाताओं के लिए बेहद अहम है। दोपहर 12 बजे वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए 9 करोड़ से अधिक किसान परिवारों को पीएम-किसान की अगली किस्त जारी करने का सौभाग्य मिलेगा। इस अवसर पर कई राज्यों के किसान भाई-बहनों के साथ बातचीत भी करूंगा। #PMKisan https://t.co/MFVWDc63Xa — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 24, 2020

The Prime Minister on Thursday tweeted: "Tomorrow is very important for the country’s Annadatas. I will get the opportunity to release the next instalment of PM-KISAN for more than 9 crore farmer families through video conferencing at noon. I will also interact with farmers of many states on this occasion."

BJP targets participation of 1 crore farmers

Meanwhile, the BJP is planning to ensure participation of over one crore farmers at thousands of venues across the nation as PM Modi initiates the transfer and addresses the farmers. Top BJP leaders, from Union ministers to its MPs, MLAs, all elected representatives besides organisational members, will fan out across the country to attend the programme and speak to farmers as well.

Farmers' protest enters 30th day

Thousands of agitating farmers at Delhi's borders on Thursday remained steadfast in their demand to repeal the Centre's three new agricultural laws. Security remained tight at the Delhi borders with hundreds of personnel deployed at Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri where thousands of farmers have been staging their protests for nearly a month now. However, amid rampant politicisation of these groups' demands and the Supreme Court also hearing petitions related to the matter, several farmer groups from various states have also backed the agriculture reforms.

On Wednesday, the anti-reform farmers hardened their position and asked the government not to repeat the proposal of "meaningless" amendments that they have already rejected but come up with a "concrete" offer in writing for the resumption of talks. Reading out a reply to the government's talks offer during a press conference, farmer leaders said they are ready for dialogue with an open mind if they get a concrete proposal, but made it clear they will not accept anything less than a complete repeal of the three agriculture laws and legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

