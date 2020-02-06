PM Modi To Reply In Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha On Motion Of Thanks For President's Address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday will reply in Lok Sabha on the Motion of Thanks for President's Address around 12 noon. This comes after a day earlier the Prime Minister had apprised the house over the formation of the Ram Mandir trust. He will also reply in the Rajya Sabha at around 5 pm.

On January 30, addressing the joint sitting of both Houses at the beginning of the Budget session, President Ram Nath Kovind said that the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A of the Constitution "paved the way for equal development of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh".

"The abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution through two-thirds majority by both the Houses of Parliament is not only historic but it has also paved the way for equal development of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Fast-paced development of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, protecting its culture and traditions, transparent and honest administration and boosting the democracy, is among the priorities of my government," Kovind said.

Mahatma Gandhi's wish

President in his address also mentioned the CAA as Mahatma Gandhi's wish that has been fulfilled with the passage of the Act. His statement sparked uproar among Opposition members who tried to disrupt the President's speech to the Parliament.

"During Partition, father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi had said that Hindus and Sikhs who don't wish to stay in Pakistan may come and settle in India. Providing them a secure life is a duty of the Government of India. Many leaders and political parties lend their support to Bapu's idea time and again. I am pleased that their wish was fulfilled and the Citizenship Amendment Act which was passed in both Houses of Parliament," President Kovind told MPs in the Central Hall of Parliament.

Hajj process

The President also said that a record two lakh Indian Muslims performed Hajj this time and India is the first country in the world where the entire process of Hajj was done digitally.

"On the special request of my government, Saudi Arabia increased Hajj quota unprecedentedly, due to which a record 2 lakh Indian Muslims performed Hajj this time. India is the first country where the entire process of Hajj was done digitally and online," said Kovind, while addressing the joint session of both Houses of Parliament at the beginning of the Budget session on Friday.

The first phase of the Budget session will conclude on February 11, while the second part of the session will begin from March 2 and end on April 3.

(with ANI inputs)