The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

PM Modi Shocks Twitter Fans By Hinting Social Media Exit; 'No Sir' & ‘Please Don’t’ Trend

General News

PM Narendra Modi shocked his followers by hinting that he may quit social media platforms. Netizens asked him to reconsider his decision, saying, 'No sir'.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
PM Modi shocks Twitter followers by hinting at social media exit, they say 'No sir'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shocked his followers on Monday by hinting that he is planning to quit social media. While discussions on the reason for his cryptic tweet started, many of his 53.3 million followers on Twitter were worried. Several followers urged PM Modi to reconsider his decision, after which ‘No Sir’and ‘Please Don’t’ immediately started trending on the microblogging.

READ: Rahul Gandhi Issues First Response To PM Modi's 'Thinking Of Giving Up Social Media' Tweet

Users wrote how his followers will also quit the mediums if he quits since many were on it only for him. One felt the PM’s handle was the best way to know what is going on in the nation.

A netizen wrote how people will miss his ‘inspiring, educating n informative’ tweets. Another shared how they felt a ‘direct’ connect with the Prime Minister via his tweets, and him leaving them ‘alone’ won’t please them. 

READ: "This Sunday, Thinking Of Giving Up My Social Media Accounts": PM Modi's Big Announcement

One very innocently and interestingly wrote that quitting the medium will make him susceptible to ‘manipulated facts from secondary sources’ and how it will disconnect him from the real sentiments of the nation.

Here are the responses:

READ: PM Modi Thinking Of Giving Up Social Media Accounts; BJP Leaders Ask Him To Reconsider

Prime Minister on Monday evening wrote that he is planning to quit Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube on Sunday. He added that he will inform his followers about it. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the most followed politicians across social media platforms. He has 53.3 million followers on Twitter while his official Facebook page is liked by more than 44M users. The Prime Minister has 35.2 million followers on Instagram and his YouTube channel has more than 4.5 million subscribers.

READ: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Writes To PM Modi Over Recent Income Tax Raids In The State

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BJP WANTS PM MODI TO 'RECONSIDER'
CONG SLAMS BJP OVER ALLEGED ATTACK
ASHA DEVI: PEOPLE LOSING FAITH
DR. JALIL PARKAR'S CORONAVIRUS FAQS
'TOXICITY OF SOCIAL MEDIA IS BANE'
SHIKHAR DHAWAN POSTS GROOVY PICTURE