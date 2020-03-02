PM Modi Shocks Twitter Fans By Hinting Social Media Exit; 'No Sir' & ‘Please Don’t’ Trend

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shocked his followers on Monday by hinting that he is planning to quit social media. While discussions on the reason for his cryptic tweet started, many of his 53.3 million followers on Twitter were worried. Several followers urged PM Modi to reconsider his decision, after which ‘No Sir’and ‘Please Don’t’ immediately started trending on the microblogging.

Users wrote how his followers will also quit the mediums if he quits since many were on it only for him. One felt the PM’s handle was the best way to know what is going on in the nation.

A netizen wrote how people will miss his ‘inspiring, educating n informative’ tweets. Another shared how they felt a ‘direct’ connect with the Prime Minister via his tweets, and him leaving them ‘alone’ won’t please them.

One very innocently and interestingly wrote that quitting the medium will make him susceptible to ‘manipulated facts from secondary sources’ and how it will disconnect him from the real sentiments of the nation.

Here are the responses:

No sir. Please don’t leave us. This is where we can get to know the current situation of the nation. pic.twitter.com/fL1cJBhEy1 — Dhiraj Kumar (@dhirajk79446296) March 2, 2020

😭😭 no sir. plzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz

your followers will also start leaving from everywhere https://t.co/bOKswa4OAF — Avinash Tiwari (@AvinashDoExist) March 2, 2020

No sir please

You are the only reason why many are here sir. ☹️ https://t.co/sFGxMDtnrp — Rajveer Shahi🇮🇳 (@helloimrajveer) March 2, 2020

No Sir, you must not do so. Your tweets are inspiring, educating n informative https://t.co/OzoLoo15ht — Ramesh Saboo (@RameshSaboo1) March 2, 2020

Oh no sir

We feel u around when u r at social media.

This is the direct approach to u sir.

Pls dont leave us alone https://t.co/CJy5Mx8s4O — ANKUR GUPTA (@ANKURGU55105913) March 2, 2020

Sir you are our inspire so dont leaving us in social media please please https://t.co/HltpHIlSkc — PRASHANT PANDA (@prashantpanda45) March 2, 2020

nooooo waaaaayyyyyy !!!! please dont !!!! https://t.co/Psw7Tutta8 — Moonlitdance (@deekshashekawat) March 2, 2020

Please dont take this step, it will disconnect you from real sentiments of nations and you may get manipulated facts from secondary sources.This will increase lobying...!! — Adv.Akshansh Singhal (@akshanshs) March 2, 2020

No Sir



Modiji please dont forgotten social media platform. 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/4KSHuteQlM — aishwary verma हिन्दू राष्ट्र परिकल्पना ⛳🙏 (@Aishwaryverma11) March 2, 2020

Please dont do this sir... https://t.co/tftCNwXem3 — Kshitiz jain (@Kshitiz74728903) March 2, 2020

Prime Minister on Monday evening wrote that he is planning to quit Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube on Sunday. He added that he will inform his followers about it.

This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the most followed politicians across social media platforms. He has 53.3 million followers on Twitter while his official Facebook page is liked by more than 44M users. The Prime Minister has 35.2 million followers on Instagram and his YouTube channel has more than 4.5 million subscribers.

