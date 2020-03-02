The Debate
PM Modi Posts Instagram Update About Giving Up Social Media Accounts, Netizens React

General News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's social media update about giving up all his social media accounts shocked his followers on all platforms

PM Modi

The news of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to quit all social media platforms took the nation by a storm. In an intriguing development on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that he is "thinking" of giving up his social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube on Sunday this week. PM Modi made this announcement through his official Twitter and Instagram account. He also added, "Will keep you all posted.".

Have a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) on

Read | "This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts": PM Modi's big announcement

All his fans and followers on Twitter and Instagram have been urging the Prime Minister to reconsider his decision.  Netizens have taken to their accounts and commented on his Instagram post expressing their shock and sorrow over his impending decision. One user even commented with the words,"No! sir you are our motivation. You are our light of hope."

Have a look:

 

Read | Surprise: Congress' Karti Chidambaram 'appreciates' PM Modi's 'quitting social media' post

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the most followed politicians across social media platforms. He has 53.3 million followers on Twitter while his official Facebook page is liked by more than 44M users. The Prime Minister has 35.2 million followers on Instagram and his YouTube channel has more than 4.5 million subscribers.

Read | PM Modi thinking of giving up social media accounts; BJP leaders ask him to reconsider

Meanwhile, Gaurav Bhatia remarked that if PM Modi quit social media, it would be a huge loss for the social media world and the common man. In his tweet, Bhatia stated that if there is one man who has very effectively used social media for nation-building, it is PM Modi. 

Read | Rahul Gandhi issues first response to PM Modi's 'Thinking of giving up social media' tweet

Published:
