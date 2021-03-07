PM Modi: 'Will Transform WB Through Development-centric Politics, Bring Ashol Parivartan'

Pushing his development mantra in poll-bound West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed a mega rally from the Brigade Ground where he promised to transform the state through politics which was 'development-centric.'

"Everyone's support, everyone's development, and everyone's faith will be the mantra of governance. Where everyone will upgrade, appeasement belongs to no one, and intruders will be stopped. Our goal is not just to change power in West Bengal. We want to make Bengal politics development-centric. That is why we are talking about," said PM Modi.

#LIVE | The next 25 years are very important for development in Bengal. In 2047, when India will celebrate 100 years of independence, Bengal will lead the country once again: PM Modi in Kolkata



Will turn Kolkata into a 'City of Future': PM Modi

Focusing on the potential of capital city Kolkata, PM Modi envisioned turning the 'City of Joy' into a 'City of Future.' "Kolkata is the City of Joy. Kolkata also has a legacy of a rich past and also has future prospects. There is no reason that Kolkata's culture cannot be made a City of Future by keeping it safe," he said.

Hoping to turn it into a 'smart city', he said, "You can guess that due to their commissioning, work-related to the Kolkata airport has been stopped. Every such work will be bolstered under the BJP government. The smart city project here will get new energy under the BJP government."

"Emphasis will also be given to the expansion of the new National Education Policy in West Bengal. Engineering, doctors, technology, studies of such subjects, even in Bangla language, will be emphasized," said PM Modi.

Promising the implementation of all the Central government schemes in West Bengal which he alleged had stopped under the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government, the PM vowed on bringing 'ashol poribortan' (real change) in the state. "In this Mahayagya of ashol poribortan, the people of Bengal also have to remember that what kind of deceit has been done to them repeatedly, do not forget it," he said. "I appeal to all of you to not be afraid! Vote for BJP without any fear. Vote against ill-governance and for freeing people of fear. Bengal wants development and vote for it," he added.

West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.

