PM Modi Wishes Hemant Soren As JMM Chief Becomes 11th CM Of Jharkhand

General News

PM Narendra Modi has congratulated the new Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on Sunday and has "assured all possible support from the Centre for Jharkhand's growth"

Updated On:
PM Modi

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Chief Hemant Soren took oath as Jharkhand's CM for a second time on Sunday at the head of alliance with the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). PM Narendra Modi has congratulated the new Jharkhand CM and has "assured all possible support from the Centre for Jharkhand's growth." Ahead of the event, Soren thanked his voters for the huge mandate he received.

The oath ceremony of the 11th Chief Minister of Jharkhand turned out an opportunity for the Opposition to showcase their unity. 'Sankalp Diwas' as the event was called by the JMM, was attended by most opposition leaders. Soren shared the stage with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, CPM's Sitaram Yechury, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, DMK's MK Stalin and other opposition leaders as Governor Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office at Ranchi's Morabadi Ground. 

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, former President Pranab Mukherjee and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted congratulatory messages to Hemant Soren.

Jharkhand Assembly polls

JMM fought the Assembly elections in alliance with the Congress party and Lalu Prasad's Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) and got a comfortable majority with forty-seven seats in the 81-member house. JMM won 30 seats, while Congress and RJD secured 16 and one seat respectively in the recently concluded Assembly polls. The BJP won only 25 seats, failing to touch the halfway mark in the 81-seat Assembly. Hemant Soren who had contested from both Dumka and Barhait, like 2014, won both seats. Polling was held in 5 phases on November 30, December 7, 12, 16, 20 and results were declared on December 23.

Published:
