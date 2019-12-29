'Parliament Broke All Records In Past 6 Months, MPs Worthy Of Praise': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated and praised MPs of all parties for "record-breaking" productive business during the last two sessions of the Parliament. In the 60th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said the businesses done in the Budget and Winter sessions broke "all records of the past 60 years".

'Both sessions of the 17th Lok Sabha were very productive'

"I am proud to point out that representatives you sent to Parliament have broken all records in the past 6 months. Both the sessions of the 17th Lok Sabha were very productive. Lok Sabha completed 114% business while Rajya Sabha completed 94% business," Prime Minister Modi said. He also said that about 135% of work was completed in the previous Budget session of Parliament.

Lauding MPs for the achievement, he said, "All MPs are worthy of praise for this achievement. This amount of work in itself is a reflection of the strength of India's democracy and the faith therein. I want to congratulate the presiding officers, leaders of all political parties and MPs for their active role."

PM Modi on India's festivals

The Prime Minister spoke on a variety of topics on Sunday ranging from "millennials" to "festivals". He outlined the festive spirit of the country while asserting that different festivals being celebrated in various parts of India remind us of our unity and diversity. He said, "Movement of sun, moon, and earth doesn't just determine eclipses, rather many other things are also associated with them. We all know, that based on the sun's motion, various festivals will be celebrated throughout India in the middle of January."

'These festivals have a close link with the prosperity of farmers'

Sharing details of different festivals which are celebrated in different parts of the country, the Prime Minister said, "From Punjab to Tamil Nadu...from Gujarat to Assam...people will celebrate various festivals. Makar Sankranti and Uttaraayan are celebrated with great fervour in the month of January. During this time, we will see the celebration of Lohri in Punjab, Pongal in Tamil Nadu, and MaaghBiihu in Assam. These festivals have a close link with the prosperity of farmers and their crops." Prime Minister Modi also concluded that these festivals remind us of India's unity as well as its diversity.

