PM Modi Extends Holi Wishes To The Nation On The Festival Of 'colour, Exaltation and Joy'

On the occasion of Holi, the festival of colours, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished the people of the country. Taking to the microblogging site PM Modi said that let the festival of Holi bring happiness in the lives of all countrymen. Holi is the most vibrant of all Hindu festivals. It marks the end of winter in India and welcomes the spring season.

In his tweet, PM Modi said, "Many congratulations to all of you on Holi, a festival of colour, exaltation and joy. Let this festival bring happiness in the lives of all the countrymen."

रंग, उमंग और आनंद के त्योहार होली की आप सभी को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। यह पर्व सभी देशवासियों के जीवन में खुशियों लेकर आए। pic.twitter.com/xfrfdNaduX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 10, 2020

Earlier on March 6, amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he will not be participating in any 'Holi Milan' programme. Taking to the microblogging site, PM Modi said that to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of Coronavirus he will not be participating in any Holi related events.

Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Hence, this year I have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan programme. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 4, 2020

About Holi

One of the major festivals of India, Holi is celebrated with enthusiasm and gaiety on the full moon day in the month of Phalgun which is the month of March as per the Gregorian calendar. Holi festival is celebrated with various names and people of different states follow different traditions. But, what makes Holi so unique and special is the spirit of it which remains the same throughout the country and even across the globe, wherever it is celebrated.

