Holi Celebrations In Chicago Are As Joyful As In India, Check Them Out

Holi is one of the biggest festivals in India as the celebration of colours brings people joy and happiness. Though the festival is indeed celebrated predominantly in India, it has found its way to many other countries across the globe. America or UK for example, have various events hosted across to celebrate the festival of colour. Chicago is also one of the best places to celebrate Holi if you're in the USA. Check out some of the best Holi celebration events in Chicago.

Global Connections: Holi

The Global Connections: Holi event will be taking place in Chicago on March 14, 2020. The event will feature a cultural extravaganza from the Indian sub-continent, highlighting the versatility of the Indian ethnicity. The event is scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM on March 14, 2020, and go on till 5:00 PM.

The official website of Global Connections states that the colour throwing tradition will also be practised in the event between 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. But some restrictions do apply as strictly no colour throwing will be allowed on the Venue hallways, instead, the tradition will be carried outside the East End Plaza. The food speciality for the event includes Bombay Wraps and Urban Ragi. Get further information about the event below -

Global Connections: Holi celebrations information - https://navypier.org/event/global-connections-holi-2020/

Holi 2020 Chicago

DJ Big NC will be headlining a Holi event at the Hindu Temple of Greater Chicago on March 14, 2020. The event will kick off at 5:30 PM and go on till 9:30 PM. It is also reportedly the biggest Holi celebrations in the Midwest of America. Besides the main DJ event, various other cultural events like Holi Bazaar and a cultural program will also be taking place at the Hindu Temple of Greater Chicago on March 14, 2020.

