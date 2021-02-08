Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021: PM Modi To Interact With Students Ahead Of Board Exams

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is soon going to interact with students in the fourth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021, ahead of board examination. An announcement regarding the same was made on the official Twitter handles of MyGovIndia and Ministry of Education. However, the date and other details of the event has not been shared yet.

"Get ready to leave behind exam stress & nervousness with PM Narendra Modi in the newest edition of #ParikshaPeCharcha2021. Coming soon, stay tuned for more details!" reads the tweet by My Gov India.

Students, good news for you all!#ParikshaPeCharcha is coming back, a golden opportunity for you to interact with Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi.



Stay tuned, we will be sharing more details regarding #ParikshaPeCharcha2021. https://t.co/fJwPJRukTj — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) February 8, 2021



PM Modi, every year, interacts with students of the country in the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' event to help students beat the stress ahead of their board exams. He also shares some advice and tales for the teachers and parents to help their children deal with the exam pressure. The first edition of the Prime Minister’s annual interaction programme with school and college students ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 1.0’ was held at Talkatora Stadium on February 16, 2018.

'Closest to my heart' PM Modi on Pariksha Pe Charcha

Last year, PM Modi had said that the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ event is the closest to his heart, more than any other programmes he has attended. “Pariksha Pe Charcha is the event closest to my heart. Thousands of schools from the entire country participate in this and I feel how the youth of the country think and what they want to do,” the Prime Minister had said in the event last year.

During the programme, Prime Minister Modi answers the questions and interact with selected students about how they can beat examination stress. The event is broadcast live for all other students of the country and abroad.

For the selection of students, education ministry invites application from interested students and organises online competitions like - Essay Writing or Slogan Writing competitions. Around 2,000 students are selected and invited to the event. These students get an opportunity to interact with the Prime Minister.

Every year, the event is held in the month of January, one month before the commencement of board exams in February. However, this year, CBSE and most of the states will conduct the board exams in the month of May. CBSE Board exams will begin from May 4.

