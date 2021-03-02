PM Modi Hails Gujarat Victory, Says 'people Firmly With BJP's Idea Of Development'

Hailing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s win in the Gujarat local body elections, PM Modi on March 2, Tuesday, said, "Urban and rural Gujarat has given a unanimous message. I admire the pro-people administration of the Gujarat government and the tremendous efforts of the Gujarat BJP workers. Our party will always work for the development of Gujarat and the empowerment of every Gujarati."

He also took to Twitter to thank the voters for their unwavering faith and affection towards BJP.

Results of the Nagar Palika, Taluka Panchayat and District Panchayat polls across Gujarat give a crystal clear message- Gujarat is firmly with the BJP’s agenda of development and good governance. I bow to the people of Gujarat for the unwavering faith and affection towards BJP. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2021

READ: Gujarat Civic Polls Results 2021 LIVE: Gujarat Cong Chief Resigns; PM Modi Hails BJP Win

Amit Shah hails BJP's victory

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit shah also rejoiced BJP's victory in the Gujarat local body polls by commenting, "In the Gujarat local body elections, the people and farmers of the rural areas have made the BJP victorious and put a seal of trust on the welfare policies of the government. I bow to the masses."

"Modiji-led BJP governments are constantly committed to the welfare and development of the country's poor, farmers, and disadvantaged communities", he added. He also congratulated Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, Deputy CM Nitin Patel and state BJP chief CR Patil for the win.

As per Municipality election results, BJP got 1,967, Congress bagged 356 seats while Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) trailed with 6 seats. Meanwhile, in District panchayat elections, BJP won 735 seats and Congress and AAP got 157 and 2 seats respectively.

READ: 'Victory Of Unwavering Faith': Amit Shah Hails BJP Win In Gujarat Local Body Elections

Gujarat Congress chief blames EVMs for defeat

After the announcement of the results, Gujarat Congress President Amit Chavda, casting aspersion on the credibility of EVMs, remarked, "The poll results are completely not what we had expected. Youths are unemployed and they were complaining to govt. There was a lot of hard work by our workers and we accept the mandate given by the people. The results are contrary to our expectations. The electoral process and EVM system should be checked. The results were not as per expectations and this raises questions on the electoral process. I congratulate the winners."

Chavda and Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani have tendered their resignation to the party's high command after the back-to-back losses in the local body polls. As per sources, their resignation has been accepted.

READ: Gujarat Cong Chief Amit Chavda & LoP Dhanani Resign As Party Faces Another Election Defeat

READ: Gujarat Govt To Table Love Jihad Bill In Ongoing Session: State HM Jadeja Confirms Rethink