PM Modi Appeals Citizens To Not Panic, Assures Ample Supply Of Food Grains Amid Lockdown

Assuring citizens of enough supply of food grains across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged citizens to not panic amid the Coronavirus lockdown period. The Prime Minister shared Union Minister of Food & Public Transportation Ram Vilas Paswan's tweet where the latter informed that the FCI has loaded 1.99 Lakh Metric Tonne (LMT) food grains to ensure availability across the country. PM Modi also appealed citizens to keep taking proper precautions adding that together we will certainly defeat COVID-19 pandemic.

Paswan had also informed that while 1.99 LMT food grains have been loaded through 71 rail racks, FCI has loaded 1.80 LMT food grains from 64 racks. He added that states have so far lifted 29.90 LMT food grains for free distribution.

There is no need to panic.



Please keep taking the proper precautions. Together, we all will certainly defeat the COVID-19 pandemic. https://t.co/7sUpNo9Vo9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 18, 2020

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised all the LPG personnel working tirelessly to provide petroleum gas to families across India during the period of COVID-19 lockdown. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said kudos to the workers ensuring that the country’s energy needs are met even during the crisis.

Coronavirus crisis in India

Addressing the daily COVID-19 briefing, Lav Agarwal - Joint Secy of Health Ministry, on Saturday, stated that India has seen 991 new cases and 43 new deaths in the past 24 hours. Stating that the mortality stands at 3.3%, he stated that with 1992 cured patients, India's recovery rate stands at 13.85%. India's COVID-19 tally stands at 14378 cases, with 480 deaths till date.

Agarwal also added that of the 14378 cases - 4291 cases were linked to the Markaz cluster. He also stated that 22 new districts have emerged with no new cases in the past 14 days. Lauding Kasargod, which has reduced its number of active cases from 168 to 55 cases, he said that cluster containment results were evidently seen.

Meanwhile, India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries. PM Modi has extended the lockdown till May 3, with a relaxation possibility in non-COVID hotspots after April 20.

