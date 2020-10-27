PM Narendra Modi Under PM SVANidhi Scheme Distributes Loan To Over 300,000 Street Vendors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday distributed loans to over 300,000 street vendors across the country under PM SVANidhi (Pradhan Mantri Street Vendor's Aatmanirbhar Nidhi Yojana) via video conferencing. During the videoconference, PM Modi also spoke to some of the beneficiaries of the scheme. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also attended the event.

READ | PM Modi To Inaugurate 'Kisan Suryodaya Yojana' Along With 2 Other Key Projects In Gujarat

PM Modi distributes loan to street vendors

Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath praised PM Modi's Pradhan Mantri Street Vendor's Aatmanirbhar Nidhi Yojana. His Tweet in Hindi can be roughly translated to: "The PM SAVNidhi Scheme is successfully planting seeds of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' at a broader level. I thank PM Modi on behalf of all the beneficiaries."

READ | PM Modi, South Korea's Moon Jae-in Review Important Global Developments On Phone Call

आदरणीय PM श्री @narendramodi जी के नेतृत्व में संचालित "प्रधानमंत्री स्वनिधि योजना" तृणमूल स्तर पर सफलतापूर्वक स्वावलंबन का बीजारोपण कर रही है।



यह योजना 'आत्मनिर्भर भारत' की संकल्पना को पूरा करने में मील का पत्थर साबित होगी।



सभी लाभार्थियों की ओर से धन्यवाद प्रधानमंत्री जी! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 27, 2020

Prime Minister under 'Aatmanrbhar Bharat' mission launched PM SVANidhi Scheme on 1 June 2020. This scheme aims to uplift the street vendors who sell goods at roads & tracks and were greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Under this scheme, street vendors can avail a working capital of up to Rs 10,000 at a subsidised rate. As per the data shared by ANI, the government has received over 24 lakh loan applications. Out of the total applications, 557,000 applications have been filed from vendors in Uttar Pradesh.

READ | PM Modi Lauds Pulwama's Efforts On 'helping The Country Become Self-reliant In Pencils'

As per the information posted on naredramodi.in, till date over 24 lakh loan applications have been filed under PM SVANidhi Scheme. Out of the total applications, more than 12 lakh loans have been approved and 5.35 loans have been disbursed. 6 lakh street vendors filed for the loan from Uttar Pradesh, out of which 3.27 lakh applications have been approved, while 1.87 lakh loans have been disbursed by the government.

READ | LJP Chief Chirag Paswan Says 'Won't Use PM Modi's Photos', Repeats BJP-LJP Govt In Bihar

(With ANI inputs)