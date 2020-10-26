LJP Chief Chirag Paswan Says 'Won't Use PM Modi's Photos', Repeats BJP-LJP Govt In Bihar

Reiterating that the next government in Bihar will be formed by BJP-LJP, Chirag Paswan on Monday has assured that he will not be using PM Modi's photos in his poll posters. Chirag - who has termed himself as 'Modi's Hanuman' - said that he and PM Modi believed in 'removing the caste system', asserting his fight was for all Biharis. The poll-bound Bihar will vote in 3 phases - October 28, November 3, and November 7, with the results being declared on November 10

Chirag: 'Won't use PM Modi's photos'

"My PM and my ideals work to remove caste system. In the end, we are all Bihari, my fight is for Biharis. Not for caste. I praise PM Modi, but I am not using his photos anywhere. We will make govt with BJP only," said Paswan.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar taunts Chirag Paswan's attacks: 'Acting at behest of some advisors'

JDU posters feature PM Modi and CM Nitish

Incidentally, a curious poster war has emerged in Bihar ahead of the polls. The Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) has been using posters with the NDA allies - featuring both the CM and the PM's photos prominently. JDU which has chosen the poll slogan 'Parkha hai jisko, chunenge usi ko' (That which is experienced, will be chosen), has pushed its work over 15 years - building on Nitish Kumar's 'good governance' image. BJP, on the other hand, has not featured its CM face - Nitish Kumar on its posters, raising questions of BJP's perception of Nitish's dwindling support. BJP - which has banked on PM Modi's popularity and the Centre's schemes - has chosen the slogan 'BJP hai, to Bharosa hai' (BJP means it is trustworthy).

Tejashwi reminds crowds: 'Bihar CM told migrants to stay where they were' during lockdown

Lalu-Rabri photos missing

Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav - the Mahagathbandhan's CM pick - has ominously not featured his popular parents - Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi in the party's poll posters. RJD- which is heavily banking on Nitish's anti-incumbency and Tejashwi's popularity has proclaimed 'Iss Baar Tejashwi tay hai!' (This time, its decided its Tejashwi). The 30-year-old former Dy CM has promised 10 lakh jobs if elected to power. BJP has questioned to Tejashwi, "Are you ashamed of your parents?"

Fiery Nitish Kumar tells Tejashwi: 'Ask your father, were there any schools 15 yrs ago?'

Bihar seat-sharing

The NDA-led BJP with Nitish Kumar as its CM candidate will contest on a 121-122 seat share with JDU, while Chirag Paswan-led LJP has decided to contest separately, but is open to a post-poll alliance. Meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan, led by RJD's Tejashwi Yadav as its CM candidate has decided to contest on 144-70 seat-share formula with Congress, and three other Communist parties. The NDA and Mahagathbandhan face two coalitions - 'Progressive Democratic Alliance' (PDA) - comprising of JAP, AJP, SDP, BMP, and Grand Democratic Secular Front - comprising of AIMIM, RLSP, BSP, SJDD and SBSP. Nitish Kumar seeks his fourth term as CM, while Tejashwi seeks his maiden term, amidst the absence of Lalu Yadav and Ram Vilas Paswan.

Hathras case: SC reserves order as victim's family demands transfer of trial to Delhi