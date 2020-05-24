PM Modi Wishes 'good Health, Long Life' To Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan On B'day; Gets Reply

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on his birthday. Prime Minister said 'may the chief minister be blessed with good health and long life', in his tweet.

Soon after the Prime Minister's tweet, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan responded saying 'Hon'ble Prime Minister thank you for your good wishes'.

Pinarayi Vijayan as CM

Pinarayi Vijayan was selected by the CPI(M) as Chief Minister of Kerala in May 2016, following the 2016 Legislative Assembly election. Vijayan was selected as the leader of Left Democratic Front government. He was sworn in as the Chief Minister on 25 May 2016 before a crowd of party workers, along with his 19-member cabinet.

COVID-19 cases in Kerala

According to the latest data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Kerala so far has 795 confirmed positive cases of the coronavirus, with 515 patients recovered/discharged and 4 deaths.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said the state would be able to survive any other crisis after COVID-19 as it was at the forefront of developing innovative ways to fight the pandemic. "Kerala is in the forefront of developing innovative ways to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and will be able to overcome any crisis which might come. Most of the cases currently being reported in Kerala have come from outside the state. We must not alienate them. This land belongs to them too," Vijayan said, speaking at the first edition of #AskTheCM organized by Twitter India.

