PM Modi: Governors, Lt Governors Can Project Relevance Of Gandhian Thoughts, Values

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, November 23 during a conference of Governors and Lieutenant Governors at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, was quoted by the Prime Minister Office (PMO) saying, "As we celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Governors and Lt Governors could utilize the occasion to project abiding relevance of Gandhian thoughts and values, an important bedrock of our Constitution."The conference also saw President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah in attendance.

Indian embassy celebrates 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi

The Indian embassy and Jaipur Foot USA recently celebrated the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi as they organized a special event at the US capitol building titled 'India for Humanity - Jaipur Foot'. According to reports, the event was attended by several members of the Indian community. India's ambassador to the US, Harshvradhan Shringla, addressed the people in attendance and talked about how the initiative undertaken by both the parties primarily focused on Gandhi's idea of compassion and service to the human society. He also highlighted on India's involvement in a lot of artificial limb camps, providing limbs to amputees in different countries facilitated by the Jaipur Foot from the BMVSS(Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti).

While speaking to a media outlet, Shringla stated that the aim was to celebrate India's humanitarian initiatives and it happened to be on the same day as Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary. He further added that Jaipur Foot did not confine their work to India but to different parts of the world, providing 1.8 million limbs to amputees. Shringla also said that celebrating Gandhi's dedication to humanity was a perfect platform to bring forward the Jaipur Foot initiative. The Indian ambassador to the USA added that a lot of ambassadors of different countries appreciated India's effort. He further said, "As a result, MEA has supported the Jaipur foot initiative in many countries. Many ambassadors were also here this evening and all of them appreciated India's contribution to the cause of Humanity."

