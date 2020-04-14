Police Constable Walks Most Of The 450 Km From Kanpur To Report For Duty In Jabalpur

In an utmost display of dedication towards his duty, a police constable set off on a journey of nearly 450 kilometers on foot from his hometown in Uttar Pradesh to his duty in Madhya Pradesh amid the pan-India COVID-19 lockdown. After hitching a ride for less than half of the distance, the cop, Anand Pandey, covered the majority on foot. Since all transport services have been suspended during the lockdown, the constable over a period of 2 days walked to report to his duty from Kanpur to Jabalpur.

"I started my journey on March 30 and reached here in Jabalpur by April 1 night. I reported at the station on April 2. I got a lift to cover almost half of my distance, while I covered the rest walking on the road," Pandey told news agency ANI here.

The cop had returned back to his hometown in Kanpur after his wife reported being unwell. Anand Pandey revealed that he had taken a 30 day leave to tend to his sick wife however, he was stranded after his leave ended due to the 'Janata Curfew.' Soon after, the three-week lockdown was imposed and he decided to set on the journey on foot.

"I took 30 days of leave and went to Kanpur. I was supposed to report on March 22. But due to 'Janata Curfew', I could not leave at that time," he added.

Cases surge past 9000 mark

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed the 9,000 mark, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. According to the latest update, the number of total cases in the country has climbed to 9352, while the death toll stands at 324. On Sunday evening, the Indian Council for Medical Research has put out data saying that there had been 1.95 lakh tests conducted till 9 pm that night, of which 8312 people had tested positive, with 15,583 of those tests, or roughly eight percent of the tests being conducted on that Sunday itself.

